Change Initiatives in Association with Capgemini Boosts Coding and Tinkering for Bengal’s Government- Aided School Students

Organises the 2nd Annual School Meet with Select Government-Aided Schools from the State

Kolkata, June 22, 2024: The 2nd Annual Government-Aided School Meet, organised by Change Initiatives in association with Capgemini, was held on June 21st, 2024, at The Stadel, Kolkata. The event featured an impressive lineup of student exhibitions, insightful talks, panel discussions, and many more activities. The event was honoured by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Anurag Pratap, Vice – President, Digital Inclusion and Sustainability Leader, Capgemini Technology Services India Limited, India; Kalyan Mukhopadhyay, Retired IPS, Former DIG CID of West Bengal; Shabina N Omar, Officer on Special Duty, Education Directorate, Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal; Dr. Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group; Jhumpa Ghosh, Director, Change Initiatives and others.

Over the past 3 years, Change Initiatives, in partnership with Capgemini, has been running the unique “Let’s Code” project, which offers coding and tinkering classes to select government-aided schools in the Sonarpur area. The NGO, dedicated to education, empowerment, and the environment, has made significant developments in bringing quality practical education to semi-urban (government)-aided schools in West Bengal. The project has successfully established Coding and Tinkering labs in 10 government-aided schools, which has been possible due to the efforts of skilled engineers and thorough reviews of each school’s infrastructure. Since June 2022, Phase I coding classes have been conducted for students in Classes 6 and 9, complemented by several meet-ups, exhibitions, and showcases. These activities have greatly motivated both students and teachers by demonstrating the real-world applications of coding and tinkering.

The 2nd Annual Government-Aided School Meet highlighted the exceptional enthusiasm and creativity of the students who are an integral part of the “Let’s Code” project. The event featured a wide range of activities, including student project showcases, a mental health workshop, and industrial insights from esteemed speakers. The displays of student projects exemplified the innovative accomplishments of young coders. The event facilitated the exchange of progress updates and valuable feedback from experts, essential for the ongoing development of the “Let’s Code” project. The insightful talks and panel discussions offered profound perspectives on the future of coding education and outlined the significance of initiatives aimed at empowering and enriching young minds.

On this occasion, Jhumpa Ghosh, Director, Change Initiatives, said, “On behalf of Change Initiatives, I extend my deepest appreciation to every participant, speaker, and attendee for their invaluable contribution to the event’s glorious success for the second time in a row. Our dedication to enhancing education and promoting a positive community impact remains steadfast. Looking ahead, we aspire to involve more students in this exceptional initiative, aiming to make it even larger and more impactful in the years to come.”