Eduquity Successfully Conducts CHSL Examination Across India With Record Participation

Dec 04th: Eduquity, one of the pioneers in conducting large-scale examinations across the country, is excited to announce that it has successfully conducted the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination from 12 to 30 November 2025, completing around 50 shifts smoothly and securely. This year’s examination registered approximately 30.7 lakh applications, making it the largest SSC exam conducted in 2025.

The exam was held across nearly 300 unique centres in over 120 cities nationwide, with around 260 centres activated in a single shift, ensuring seamless operational efficiency. The robust systems and coordination enabled the entire process to remain fully secure, transparent, and incident-free.

In a significant step towards enhancing candidate convenience, SSC implemented self-slotting for the first time. Out of roughly 30.7 lakh scheduled candidates, about 15.6 lakh opted for self-slotting, selecting their preferred dates and locations. For the remaining non-slotted candidates, admit cards were promptly issued, with around 95% receiving centres within their preferred choices.

This marks an important milestone in SSC’s continued commitment to transparent, efficient, and candidate-friendly examination management, reaffirming its role in enabling fair and timely recruitment across the country.

Eduquity spokesperson said, “This year’s CHSL examination stands as a testament to Eduquity‘s commitment to delivering large-scale assessments with precision, integrity, and innovation. Managing an exam of this scale spanning more than 120 cities and involving over 30 lakh applicants required seamless coordination and tireless effort from our teams. We are delighted to highlight how smoothly and securely the process unfolded.”