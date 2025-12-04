PLI scheme for food processing industry sees investment of Rs 9,207 crore: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Dec 4: Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing industry (PLISFPI), a cumulative investment of Rs 9,207 crore has been made by the approved applicants, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Also, 25 mega food parks approved by the ministry are currently operational across the country, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan told the Lok Sabha in a reply.

As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan-Vocal for Local Initiative in the food processing sector, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing a centrally-sponsored PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of micro food processing enterprises in the country.

The scheme primarily adopts the One District One Product (ODOP) approach aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country, the minister said.

The initiative aims to select, brand, and promote at least One Product from each District (One District One Product) of the country for enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions, he added.

Under the ODOP initiative, products have been selected by states/UTs by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem on the ground in the districts. ODOP have been approved for 726 districts across 35 states/UTs under the scheme.

The ministry hosted the fourth edition of ‘World Food India’ in September in New Delhi. With participation from numerous international exhibitors, this event provided a platform for the ODOP-based food products to showcase and promote ODOP products among domestic and international buyers.

Further, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the administrative control of the Department of Commerce, has the mandate to promote the export of agricultural products from India.

APEDA provides assistance to its registered exporters under the Agriculture and Processed Food Export Promotion Scheme. The assistance is provided under various components of the schemes — Infrastructure Development, Quality Development, and Market Development.

–IANS