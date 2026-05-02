FUJIFILM Sonosite India Strengthens Commitment to Education Through CSR Initiative in Gurugram

Gurugram/NCR, May 2: Reinforcing its commitment to community development and inclusive growth, FUJIFILM Sonosite India Pvt. Ltd. successfully conducted a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative at Government Senior Secondary School, Kherla, Sohna, in Gurugram, Haryana. The programme was organised in collaboration with the New Delhi-based non-profit organisation, Social Initiative for Community Development (SICD), with the aim of supporting and encouraging students from government schools.

The event commenced with a traditional welcome for the dignitaries, who were received with a ceremonial tilak at the school premises, followed by a formal felicitation with floral bouquets. The programme witnessed active participation from students, faculty members, and representatives from both organisations, creating a positive and engaging environment.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Rahul, Founder Trustee of SICD, outlined the organization’s mission and the objectives underpinning the initiative. The School Principal subsequently addressed the gathering, extending sincere appreciation to the sponsors for their generous support. Thereafter, the Managing Director of FUJIFILM Sonosite India Mr. Nitin Gupta, articulated the company’s CSR philosophy and shared an inspiring message with the students, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, students from Classes IX to XII presented vibrant performances, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. The performances were well received and reflected the confidence and creativity of the students.

The highlight of the programme was the distribution of Fujifilm Sonosite branded school bags and water bottles to 200 senior students. The initiative aimed to provide essential support to students while motivating them to continue their educational journey with confidence.

The programme concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks delivered by the SICD team, followed by the distribution of refreshments to students and attendees.

Through this initiative, FUJIFILM Sonosite India continues to reinforce its commitment to education and community development, contributing meaningfully towards empowering young minds in underserved communities.