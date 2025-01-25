IIHMR University Inaugurates 4th Batch for Executive Masters’ Cohorts in Public Health and Hospital Administration

National, 25th January 2025: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, proudly hosted the inaugural program for the fourth cohort of its Master of Public Health (MPH) (Executive) 2024–26 and Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) (Executive) 2024–26 programs.



The event marked the beginning of an academic journey for 50 professionals from Executive Master of Public Health and 17 professionals from Executive Master of Hospital Administration, aiming to enhance their expertise in public health and hospital administration while continuing their careers. Showcasing rich diversity, the eMPH batch has 25 female and 25 male candidates, and the eMHA batch has 9 female and 8 male students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared, “With a rich legacy of 40 years in healthcare management education, we are deeply committed to empowering professionals with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities required to drive transformative change in healthcare systems. The Master of Public Health (Executive) and Master of Hospital Administration (Executive) programs are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare sector, enabling professionals to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the new cohorts and encourage them to embrace this journey of growth.”

Reflecting a diverse cohort of professionals eager to contribute to the evolving landscape of healthcare management, the programs witnessed participation from diverse backgrounds. Making a majority 23 candidates of the eMPH program were from government organizations, followed by 22 candidates from private hospitals, consultancies, etc. and 5 participants from NGOs. Whereas, the eMHA had 12 participants from private hospitals, consultancies, etc. and 5 from government organizations.

The eMPH and eMHA cohorts brought a wealth of professional experience and maturity to the program, with an impressive average of 10 years and 9 years of work experience, respectively. Reflecting their seasoned backgrounds, the participants had an average age of 38 years for the eMPH cohort and 37 years for the eMHA cohort, showcasing a balanced blend of expertise and readiness to excel in the evolving field of healthcare management.