IILM Lodhi Road Welcomes Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi As Its New Director General

New Delhi, July 03, 2024: IILM Lodhi Road, one of the prominent educational institutions in the country, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi as its new Director General.

Dr Chaturvedi has carved a distinctive niche in the field of higher education with over 47 years of career excellence and brings a substantial wealth of experience in teaching, research, policy formulation, and institutional management to IILM.

His outstanding career spans noteworthy roles, such as Professor and Director of the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida, an institution boasting a status of Category-1 school by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Under his leadership, BIMTECH was also awarded prestigious accreditations from national and international bodies, including the AACSB.

In addition, Dr Chaturvedi is a founding member and Executive President of the Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI), which has remained at the forefront of advocating for private higher education institutions across India. Under his direction, EPSI has been widely recognised by the Ministry of Education, the Government of India, and various regulatory bodies for its contributions to the higher education segment.

Sharing his delight in the new role, Dr Chaturvedi said, ”IILM boasts a distinguished legacy of producing disruptive leaders and change agents. I am honoured to join this institution as the Director General and look forward to working with its highly proficient faculty, staff and students to set new benchmarks of academic excellence in the education landscape.”

Dr Chaturvedi’s exceptional academic journey commenced at Agra University, where he earned a Master’s degree in Commerce (M. Com) and Ph.D. in Business Management. He embarked on his career journey in 1977 at Raja Balwant Singh College, Agra and later joined the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as the Deputy Director in 1995 where he garnered a profound understanding of engineering and management education in India. Throughout his term at AICTE, he was instrumental in developing policies and establishing the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Dr Chaturvedi’s appointment marks a significant milestone for IILM Lodhi Road. The institution aims to harness his unprecedented experience and expertise to bolster its initiatives and strengthen its position as the preeminent institution in the country. The appointment will also drive the adoption of best practices, interdisciplinary research and foster industry alliances.