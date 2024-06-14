Lovely Professional University (LPU) Ranked Top 200 Globally in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024

India, 14 June, 2024: LPU has once again achieved a remarkable feat by securing a position among the top 200 universities globally in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024. LPU is at par with universities like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA (101-200), Iowa State University, USA (101-200) and ahead from North Carolina State University, US (201-300), University of Northampton, UK, University of Southampton, IIT Gandhinagar (301–400), Texas state University, US (301–400), IIT Guwahati (401–600), and IIM Mumbai (601–800).

In the category of quality education, LPU has achieved a remarkable global ranking of 19 and the second-highest ranked university in India alongside both government and private institutions, reaffirming its commitment to providing exceptional educational standards. LPU has surpassed esteemed institutions such as Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (65), La Torbe University Australia (100–200), IIT Guwahati (201-300), Western Sydney University Australia (201-300), Kings College London, Texas State University, and the University of Manchester (401–600).

LPU‘s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has also garnered significant recognition. The university has achieved an overall global ranking of 38 for Zero Hunger (SDG2), 27 for Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7), 36 for Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG11), and 101-200 for Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG8). LPU is also ranked 1st in India for five SDGs (8; 11; 12; 15; 17): Decent Work and Economic Growth; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Life on Land; Partnerships for the Goals, respectively. LPU also stands 2nd overall amongst all government and private universities in the country with 84–89.1 scores.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and LPU’s Founder Chancellor, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, congratulated all for accomplishing another fantastic milestone and taking Indian education to new heights with the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. He said that with the dedication, hard work, and visionary leadership of the university’s faculty and staff, LPU is committed to providing a transformative education that fosters critical thinking, ethical values, and a sense of social responsibility in our youngsters.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 identify universities that excel in multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These rankings acknowledge institutions’ contributions to global sustainable development, encompassing environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and partnerships. With participation from thousands of institutions worldwide, LPU‘s commendable performance in this ranking underscores its dedication to addressing pressing global challenges.