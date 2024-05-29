Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills’s New Book NXT 24

Omaha, NE, May 29, 2024 — Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills, both masters of overcoming hardships and maintainers of a strong faith, have completed their new book, “NXT 24: Discover happiness and true joy in your life while you create a legacy”: a gripping and potent guide for increasing self-worth.

“We are thrilled to share with you our book on the important topic of personal development,” say Worrall and Tills. “In our lives, we face various challenges and struggles that can impact our growth and happiness. Whether it be in our career, personal life, physical health, family relationships, mental well-being, or financial stability, we all go through moments of pain, disappointment, and loss that can leave us feeling defeated.

“In today’s world, the pressure to succeed and excel in every aspect of our lives can be overwhelming. However, we are here to remind you that regardless of what you may be going through, you have greatness in you. You have the potential to achieve all the desires of your heart and make a positive impact in the lives of those around you.”