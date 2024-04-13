Pune, India – April 13, 2024 – Nitrro Fitness is thrilled to announce the resounding success of Nitrrothon 2024, held on April 7th, 2024, at Nitrro Fitness, Kalyani Nagar. This year’s event, dedicated to empowering girls through education, surpassed all expectations, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Nitrrothon 2024 brought together individuals from all walks of life to run for a cause greater than themselves. With race categories including 3km, 5km, and 10km, participants of varying fitness levels joined forces to support the education of underprivileged girls. The atmosphere was electric as runners crossed the finish line, knowing their efforts were contributing to positive change.

The presence of esteemed chief guests added to the grandeur of the event. Renowned Indian Actor, Ajinkya Deo, along with Mr. Sunil Tingre Ji and Mrs. Chahat Dalal, lent their support to the cause, emphasizing the importance of empowering girls through education. Their inspiring words resonated with participants and spectators alike, reinforcing the significance of collective action in driving social change.

“Nitrro Fitness is deeply grateful to everyone who participated in Nitrrothon 2024,” said Mr. Prabodh Davkhare CMD & Founder of Nitrro Fitness. “Your dedication and commitment to empowering girls through education have made this event a tremendous success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter future for all.”

The impact of Nitrrothon extends far beyond the finish line. Funds raised from the event will go directly towards supporting the education of underprivileged girls, providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. By investing in education, Nitrro Fitness and its supporters are breaking barriers and creating pathways for a more equitable and just society.

As the cheers fade and the sweat dries, the spirit of Nitrrothon lives on. Nitrro Fitness remains committed to its mission of promoting health, wellness, and social responsibility within the community. Together, we will continue to strive for a world where every girl has the opportunity to fulfill her potential.