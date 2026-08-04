Over 70 Educators from over 20 CBSE Schools Unite at TIGPS Garia to Advance AI & Computational Thinking in Classrooms

Kolkata, Aug 4: As schools across India prepare to implement the Central Board of Secondary Education’s newly introduced Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence curriculum for Classes III to VIII, more than 70 educators and academic leaders from over 20 CBSE schools across South 24 Parganas convened at Techno India Group Public School , Garia for the CBSE District Level Deliberations: Expert-Led Talk on July 30, 2026. The knowledge-sharing conclave served as a significant platform for empowering teachers with future-ready pedagogical practices, fostering collaboration among schools, and equipping educators to confidently navigate the next phase of technology-enabled learning.

Organised under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education , the deliberations reflected the Board’s vision of building educator capacity through collaborative learning and continuous professional development, while reinforcing the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking in school education.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Tania Sen, Principal, Techno India Group Public School, Garia and CBSE District Training Coordinator, South 24 Parganas, said,

“This meaningful initiative by CBSE promotes collaborative learning and capacity building among educators, empowering them to effectively implement the newly launched Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence curriculum for Classes III to VIII. The Centre of Excellence, Bhubaneswar has played a pivotal role in guiding and supporting the District Training Coordinator and Deputy District Training Coordinator in promoting best practices and facilitating meaningful knowledge sharing.”

The programme featured engaging sessions led by distinguished academic and industry experts, who offered practical insights into integrating Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence into classroom teaching. The deliberations focused on four key themes:

Foundations of Computational Thinking & AI Readiness

Ethics and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Assessment and Pedagogy in Computational Thinking and AI

AI in Real-World Contexts

Each session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, enabling educators to exchange ideas, discuss implementation challenges, and explore innovative teaching methodologies. The programme culminated with a feedback session, where participants appreciated the relevance of the discussions and the opportunity to engage with experts and peers.

The principals and educators from participating schools expressed their appreciation for the thoughtfully curated confluence and acknowledged its role in strengthening academic collaboration across the district.

Shri Sushant Das, Principal, Jyotirmoy Public School and CBSE Deputy District Training Coordinator, South 24 Parganas, also commended the efforts of the CBSE Centre of Excellence, Bhubaneswar in enabling schools to seamlessly adapt to the evolving curriculum and equipping educators with the necessary tools to deliver future-ready education.

The successful hosting of the District Level Deliberations further underscored Techno India Group Public School, Garia’s commitment to fostering purposeful, collaborative, and future-focused learning ecosystems that prepare both educators and students for an increasingly technology-driven world.