JioBlackRock Asset Management launches its first ETF with the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF

Mumbai, Aug 04: Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited (JioBlackRock Asset Management), a 50:50 JV between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock*, today announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF, its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The launch marks another significant milestone in the firm’s journey to make investing simpler, more accessible and more affordable for investors. The launch also marks JioBlackRock’s entry into India’s rapidly expanding ETF market, reinforcing its commitment to building a comprehensive suite of investment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of investors.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF will open on August 04, 2026 and close on August 11, 2026.

The ETF seeks to track the Nifty 50 Index, providing investors with exposure to India’s 50 largest and established listed companies through a single investment. Representing approximately 53.73% of India’s market capitalisation as of March 30, 2026, the Nifty 50 Index has long served as a benchmark for India’s equity markets and offers investors broad participation in the country’s long-term economic and corporate growth.

Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, JioBlackRock Asset Management, said: “The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF is built around a simple objective—to make it easier for investors to participate in the long-term growth story of India’s leading companies. For many investors, a broad-market index can serve as the foundation of a portfolio by offering diversification, transparency and simplicity through a single investment.

This launch combines BlackRock’s global leadership in ETFs and index investing with Jio’s digital capabilities and deep understanding of Indian consumers. Together, we aim to make world-class investing more accessible and help more investors build long-term wealth with confidence.”

BlackRock is the the world’s largest provider of ETFs, managing more than US$6 trillion in ETF and index assets globally through its iShares platform. JioBlackRock seeks to leverage BlackRock’s investment technology and portfolio management capabilities and seeks to deliver a high-quality ETF investing experience for investors.

The JioBlackRock Nifty50 ETF is now live and investment ready on www.jioblackrockamc.com , the JioFinance and MyJio apps.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.