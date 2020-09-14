Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research to host live webinar on perspectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

September 14, Ghaziabad: Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research in collaboration with Jaipuria School of Business and Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad is hosting a live webinar on ‘Perspectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Higher Education”.The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 4:00 PM via Zoom. It aims to highlight the Perspective, Issues and Pathways in Higher Education.

Speakers will include Industry veterans such as Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Vice-Chairman at Jaipuria Group of Institutions, Ghaziabad, Prof. Vinayshil Gautam, Internationally acclaimed Management Thinker and Practitioner, Prof. Gautam Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, IMS Unison University & Ex-Director, IIM Kashipur and Prof. Raj Singh, advisor to Eminent Universities & Ex-Vice Chancellor, Ansal University, Rayat Bahra University, GD Goenka University and Amity University.

Website : https://sttar.in/

Register Now :

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dQVjI271QdK3RUvdULx_Kw