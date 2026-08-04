Saraf and Partners Welcomes 19 Law Graduates as Part of its 2026 Recruitment Programme

Aug 04: Saraf and Partners has welcomed 19 law graduates from some of India’s leading law schools as part of its annual recruitment programme for 2026.

The programme commenced with an interactive address by Founder and Managing Partner, Mohit Saraf, who shared the vision that has shaped the Firm since its inception, reflected on its remarkable growth over the past five years, and outlined the ambitions for its next phase. He also spoke about the culture of meritocracy, collaboration and excellence that continues to define Saraf and Partners, encouraging the new graduates to approach every opportunity with curiosity, integrity and a commitment to continuous learning.

As part of their orientation, the graduates also participated in interactive sessions with Partners across the Firm’s practice areas, providing them with valuable insights into the Firm’s multidisciplinary practice, its collaborative way of working, and the high standards of professional excellence expected of every member of the team.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Saraf, Founder and Managing Partner, said: “The legal profession offers immense opportunities to those who are willing to learn, take ownership and continuously challenge themselves. At Saraf and Partners, we believe in creating an environment where talent is recognised early, merit is rewarded, and young lawyers are given meaningful opportunities to grow. We are delighted to welcome this exceptional group of graduates and look forward to supporting them as they build successful and fulfilling careers.”

Since its establishment, Saraf and Partners has remained focused on creating a merit-driven institution where young lawyers are empowered through close mentorship, early responsibility and exposure to complex, high-value matters.