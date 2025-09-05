Teachers’ Day 2025: Dr. Birbal Jha Celebrates the Enduring Impact of Educators

Patna, September 5, 2025 : On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Dr. Birbal Jha delivered a stirring address at British Lingua, highlighting the transformative power of teachers in shaping individuals and society.

Titled “The Impact of Teachers on Individuals and Society,” Dr. Jha’s speech emphasized that teaching extends far beyond the classroom. “A teacher is not merely a conveyor of knowledge, but the architect of thought, the awakener of conscience, and the builder of society’s future,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the profession, Dr. Jha noted that a teacher’s true success lies not in awards but in the achievements of students. He credited the accomplishments of British Lingua students across various fields for enhancing the institution’s reputation. “Every student I guide gives purpose to my profession and shapes my identity as a teacher,” he added.

Dr. Jha underscored the lasting legacy of educators, explaining that teachers plant values, nurture hope, and cultivate character. “When a teacher kindles the light of learning in an individual, he illuminates generations yet unborn,” he said, stressing that the true wealth of a nation lies in the minds teachers nurture, not in its treasuries. Highlighting the quiet yet profound influence of educators, he said, “Teachers are the invisible hand that turns a page in one’s life and rewrites the destiny of society. Their influence echoes eternally in the deeds, creativity, and integrity of their students.” Concluding his address, Dr. Jha called on society to honor its teachers as nation-builders whose work determines the quality of the collective future. He also paid special tribute to his mentor, invoking the revered Sanskrit verse:

“गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुर्गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः।

गुरुः साक्षात् परब्रह्म तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः॥”

Students and faculty left the event inspired, reaffirming the crucial role of teachers in nurturing minds, values, and the future of society.

Key Takeaways from Dr. Jha’s Speech: