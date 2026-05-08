KPIT Co-Founder Ravi Pandit Dies at 71

May 8 (BNP): KPIT Technologies has announced the passing of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Dr. S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, who died in Pune on Friday at the age of 71, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Dr. Pandit was a key architect in building KPIT Technologies into a global mobility-focused technology firm. Under his leadership, the company grew its international presence across 15 countries and established itself in areas such as automotive software, autonomous driving, electric mobility, and clean energy solutions.

Beyond his corporate role, he was actively involved in public policy, sustainability, and social development initiatives. He co-founded institutions like Pune International Centre and Janwani, and contributed to research and policy work through the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

Pandit also played an important role in industry bodies, serving as President of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and participating in various committees of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he contributed to discussions on industry growth and policy development.

Following the news, KPIT Technologies shares were trading 1.37 per cent higher at ₹732.50 on the BSE on Friday. The stock has seen significant movement over the past year, touching a 52-week high of ₹1,433 and a low of ₹625.

In its latest earnings update earlier this week, the company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹163 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹245 crore in the same period last year. Despite the drop in profit, the company recorded a 12 per cent rise in revenue, reflecting steady business growth in its core segments.