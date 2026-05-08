KP Group becomes first in India to install ‘Make in India’ 4.2M160 wind turbine

With a rated capacity of 4.2 MW, a 160-metre rotor diameter, and a 140-metre hub height, the 4.2M160 is designed to maximise energy capture in low-to-medium wind regimes. Its larger swept area, advanced control systems, and site-optimised design enable higher generation output, improved efficiency, and enhanced long-term value.

The 4XM platform features a modular architecture enabling efficient transportation, faster installation, and streamlined commissioning, while also improving serviceability and operational reliability. Engineered and manufactured in India with over 85% localisation, and included in the ALMM in December 2025, the platform represents the next phase of India’s wind energy evolution towards larger and more efficient turbines.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Faruk Patel, Chairman s Managing Director, said: “Being the first to install the ‘Make in India’ 4.2 MW M160 wind turbine in South Gujarat reinforces KP Group’s commitment to adopting advanced, next-generation technologies that enhance generation efficiency, optimise lifecycle performance, and deliver long-term value. This milestone further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in executing scalable and high-performance renewable energy solutions, while contributing meaningfully to India’s transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future”