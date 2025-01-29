The Gera School Sets New Standards in Sustainability and Student Well-being with Innovative Campus Upgrades

Goa, January 29, 2025: The GERA School (TGS), one of Goa’s leading educational institutions, is raising the bar for student well-being with a series of campus upgrades. These include the addition of a new floor to accommodate increasing student strength and state-of-the-art sports facilities such as basketball, volleyball, and futsal courts, along with a cricket net, all set for completion in the coming months. In a significant recent sustainability initiative, TGS has tackled the challenges of traditional air-conditioning systems, which, while offering comfort, can contribute to health risks and environmental concerns.

Research highlights the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to air-conditioned spaces, such as ‘Sick Building Syndrome,’ and underscores the environmental impact of excessive energy consumption. In response to these issues, TGS has adopted sustainable design principles, by implementing a new external façade for the building along with adaptive thermal comfort strategies that balance cooling needs with minimal reliance on artificial climate control. Developed in collaboration with sustainability expert, Architect Gaurav Shorey, these upgrades are aligned with Goa’s climate projections, ensuring lasting benefits for both students and staff.

Mr. Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of The Gera School, highlighted the school’s proactive stance, stating,

“With growing concerns about air-conditioning in classrooms, we faced a divided opinion—some parents advocated for its use, while others were apprehensive about its health effects. We took on the challenge of maintaining optimal classroom temperatures while ensuring a continuous supply of fresh air. By incorporating measures such as a thermal skin layer to reduce heat absorption and advanced airflow systems to prevent CO₂ buildup, we are creating a healthier, more sustainable learning environment. These campus upgrades reflect our unwavering commitment to student well-being and future-ready education.”

Through these initiatives, The Gera School continues to reaffirm its commitment to student-centric education and sustainability, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in holistic, environmentally responsible learning.