Luxury Living for Millennials and Gen Z: How the Younger Generation is Redefining Luxury Living Experiences

New Delhi, January 29, 2025: Luxury real estate in India has long been associated with grandeur and exclusivity. Expansive estates, ornate architecture, and extravagant interiors earlier reflected these qualities and signaled wealth and social status. However, as buyers’ preferences evolved, so did the segment that dominated the market. The younger generation, Millennials and Gen Z paved the way for a new definition of luxury living, majorly shaped by unique experiences and values. Instead of the traditional notion of luxury living, these young buyers have started emphasizing sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences.

This shift from materialistic extravagance to holistic lifestyles steers the Indian real estate market. According to CBRE, the demand for luxury homes in India, particularly those priced at Rs 4 crore and above, saw a remarkable surge in 2024, with sales rising by 53% across seven major cities. The Delhi-NCR region emerged as the largest market for luxury homes, recording a substantial rise in sales. In 2024, the area saw 10,500 units sold, compared to just 5,525 units in the previous year. This sharp uptick highlights the growing demand for high-end real estate in NCR, driven by young affluent buyers and NRIs seeking prime properties.

Besides, Millennials and Gen Z are redefining luxury living by prioritizing experiences over possessions and choosing community-driven lifestyles. Unlike previous generations who associated luxury with exclusivity, this new-age demographic values social engagement, smart living, and personalized services. The demand for co-living spaces and experiential zones has surged, fostering a sense of belonging within residential communities. Smart home automation has become essential, ensuring effortless living at the touch of a button. Additionally, concierge services, personalized wellness programs, and members-only lifestyle clubs are shaping a new luxury paradigm where convenience and exclusivity go hand in hand.

Moreover, young buyers seek design choices that favor open-plan layouts and minimalistic, yet highly functional spaces that unite aesthetics with practicality. In response, developers are moving beyond traditional notions of luxury, focusing on thoughtful planning, technological integration, and sustainable design.

The real estate market is constantly evolving with the changing preferences of Millenials and GenZ is giving luxury living a new definition and compelling developers to craft intelligent, eco-conscious, and experience-driven residential spaces. As this new generation continues to influence real estate trends, the concept of luxury will no longer be just about grandeur but about thoughtful design, convenience, and immersive experiences.