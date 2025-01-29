A Comprehensive 10-Month Plan for CLAT 2026: Insights and Guidance by LegalEdge

By Harsh Gagrani, Co-Founder, Toprankers

Law as a career has seen an unprecedented rise in popularity over the years. This is evident from the growing number of aspirants taking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). In 2025 alone, approximately 79,000 students appeared for the exam, marking a significant increase from previous years. This surge also underscores the need for a robust preparation strategy to stand out in the crowd.

Having mentored over 70,000 Law Aspirants, LegalEdge has been a trusted partner for students on their journey to their Dream Law Schools. We continue to contribute to their success with our well-researched study material, rigorous testing, expert mentorship, and

structured preparation programs. Above all, we recognize the emotional challenges of competitive exams and place a strong emphasis on supporting mental well-being throughout the journey.

Year after year, LegalEdge students have consistently dominated CLAT results, setting new benchmarks of success. The most recent testament to this (LE)gacy is the outstanding performance in CLAT 2025, where our students secured AIR 1, 2, and 3-marking the 4th time in the last 5 years that our students have claimed the top three positions.

In addition, we celebrate 7 ranks under AIR 10, 8 state toppers, 18 city toppers, and over 1,450 selections nationwide in CLAT 2025. These outstanding achievements underscore our unmatched success and reinforce the effectiveness of LegalEdge’s focused, comprehensive preparation.

Understanding CLAT: A Brief Overview

CLAT is designed to test your aptitude across five sections:

• English Language

• Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

• Legal Reasoning

• Logical Reasoning

• Quantitative Techniques

The exam’s pattern has undergone significant changes in recent years, emphasizing

passage-based questions. This shift demands a greater focus on comprehension, critical

thinking, and analytical skills rather than rote learning.

Trends in CLAT: Key Takeaways from Recent Years

• Passage-Based Questions: Nearly all sections now feature passages requiring

candidates to read, comprehend, and analyze information swiftly.

• Weightage of Current Affairs: The Current Affairs section heavily focuses on events

from the previous year, including international relations, major global summits, and

notable awards.

• Legal Reasoning Focus: Questions aim to test knowledge and the ability to apply legal

principles.

LegalEdge’s 10-Month Study Plan to Crack CLAT 2026

Your CLAT 2026 study plan can be broadly divided into three phases, designed to align with

your progress and ensure a strategic focus on areas requiring improvement and growth at

each stage.

Three Phases:

1. February, April, May

2. June, July, August

3. September, October, November

LegalEdge Study Plan PHASE I:

• Focus majorly on theory

• Read Newspaper

• 2 hours for Diversified Reading

• Attempt QT in Mocks & practice 3-4 times a week

• One Mock/ Week

LegalEdge Study Plan PHASE II:

• More time for practice of varying level of Difficulty (50 passages /week of English,

Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and QT- 7 to 8 passages/week)

• Read Newspaper

• Identify weak areas and spend at least 60% of time improving them

• Max. 2 mocks/week

LegalEdge Study Plan PHASE III:

• Revise for at least 3 hours per day (CA, Vocabulary, etc.)

• Spend more time on Mock Analysis and Self Analysis

• Till November end spend 75% of your time on weaker areas

• 2-3 Mocks per week

• Stop reading newspaper from 20th November

Conclusion

With approximately 79,000 aspirants in 2025 and numbers expected to rise, the competition for CLAT 2026 will be intense. However, success is achievable with a structured study plan, consistent effort, and a focus on exam trends.

At LegalEdge, our years of experience have shown that CLAT evolves each year with surprising shifts and transitions. Staying updated is key.