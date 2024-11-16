Ankush Bahuguna opens up to Ananya Panday about the pressure of staying socially relevant in the creator space

Ankush Bahuguna recently appeared on Ananya Panday’s YouTube series for a heartfelt and inspiring conversation about life’s positives, negatives, and navigating the digital world. During the episode, Ananya shared how she first discovered Ankush’s work while preparing for a role as a content creator, following her director’s recommendation. She revealed how his content not only inspired her but also helped shape her approach to the character, making their conversation even more meaningful and impactful.

The conversation took a poignant turn when Ananya asked Ankush, “What is your biggest fear?” His candid yet powerful response resonated deeply with her, where he said, ” My biggest fear is staying socially relevant. It’s taken me years to get here, and sometimes I wonder what if people like me don’t get a second chance? Social relevance is real, and as creators, we’re one of the first generation figuring it out. The question of ‘what’s next?’ never goes away. How do you keep surprising your audience? How do I protect what I’ve built while continuing to grow?”

Ankush didn’t just stop at sharing his fears; he also talked about how he reinvents himself to stay connected with his audience. He spoke about how he transitioned from being seen solely as a comedy creator to showcasing his passion for makeup, fashion, dance, and acting.

This conversation between Ananya and Ankush won hearts and received a lot of love from both their fans and followers. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/fKfAzV84ZWM?si=TUfVPTKb1RJylDPX