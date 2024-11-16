BioAgri 2024: The Premier Conference for Bio Agri Input Professionals Heads to Hyderabad

November 16, 2024 Neel Achary

Hyderabad, November 16, 2024 – The BioAgri Inputs Producers Association (BIPA) announces the 4th edition of BioAgri 2024, a premier conference and expo dedicated to sustainable biological agriculture.

It will be held on 19th and 20th November 2024 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Over 200 delegates from the agri-input industry will participate. It will have 40 stalls showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Renowned speakers will be sharing knowledge on sustainable farming practices, biotechnology innovations, climate resilience, and market trends. There are abundant Networking Opportunities to Connect with global stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovators. The expo showcases the latest technologies, products, and services transforming the agriculture sector.

BIPA’s BioAgri 2024 is a testament to the growing interest in sustainable agriculture. It is a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation.

