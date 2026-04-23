IECCI Partners EAES 2026 Davos for DeepTech Innovation & MSME Growth: Anuradha Singhai

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND | 29 June – 1 July 2026 : The Indo-European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IECCI) is an official partner at the prestigious Europe–Asia Economic Summit (EAES) 2026, to be held at the Davos Congress Center, Switzerland.

This development positions IECCI as a key gateway for Indian enterprises to access European markets, capital, and strategic partnerships, creating a significant global opportunity for MSMEs, startups, corporates, and ecosystem stakeholders.

Recognized as a premier platform for cross-border deal-making and high-level economic collaboration, EAES 2026 will convene leading global CEOs, investors, policymakers, and innovators from Europe and Asia.

IECCI is anchoring a curated Indian business presence, designed to facilitate international investments, technology collaborations, and supply chain integration between India and Europe.

Ms. Anuradha Singhai, President, IECCI, informed that:

“IECCI’s partnership with EAES 2026 represents a powerful global opportunity for Indian enterprises and ecosystem partners. We are enabling direct access to international capital, strategic collaborations, and high-value markets in Europe. This is not merely about participation—it is about creating tangible business outcomes and long-term global positioning.”

Opportunity Focus: Future-Ready Sectors

The summit agenda is aligned with the defining industries of the next decade, creating strong positioning opportunities for:

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

(including humanoid robotics, enterprise AI, and infrastructure systems)

Green Technology & Sustainable Innovation

(including renewable energy, climate-tech, and AI-enabled energy systems)

Strategic Advantages for Participants & Partners

EAES 2026 is structured to deliver measurable business outcomes, including:

Curated Deal-Making Opportunities

Pre-scheduled 1:1 engagements with European investors, buyers, and strategic partners

Global Market Access & Expansion

Direct exposure to European markets, regulatory ecosystems, and cross-border collaboration models

Global Visibility & Thought Leadership

Opportunities to participate in panel discussions, leadership forums, and international media platforms

Elite Business Network Access

Engagement with 300+ global C-suite executives across industry, finance, and policy

Who Should Leverage This Opportunity

Growth-oriented MSMEs and export-focused enterprises

Technology startups seeking international scale

Corporates exploring European market entry

Investors, incubators, and ecosystem enablers

Industry associations and institutional partners

About IECCI

The Indo-European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IECCI) serves as a strategic bridge between India and Europe, facilitating trade expansion, investment partnerships, and industrial collaboration. Through curated global platforms and strategic alliances, IECCI enables Indian enterprises to access international markets, policy networks, and high-impact business ecosystems.

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