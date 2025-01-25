Sara Khan Celebrates Republic Day: ‘A Time to Reflect and Build a Better India

Republic Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it’s a celebration of India’s unity, diversity, and the incredible sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Sara Khan, who plays Kritikayein in Sun Neo’s popular show Chatti Maiyya Ki Bitiya, shared her heartfelt thoughts about this special day.

The Chatti Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress Sara Khan, shared, “Republic Day is very close to my heart because it reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices our freedom fighters made for the nation. The freedom fighter who inspires me the most is Rani Lakshmibai. Her courage, strength, and determination to fight for her people and her land are incredible. She showed the world that women are equally capable of leading and sacrificing for their nation.”

Sara also reflected on her personal journey of contributing to the nation’s pride, “Republic Day is a day to feel proud of being Indian and to celebrate the unity and diversity of our country. For me, it’s a time to reflect on what we can do to make India even better. While I may not have done something huge, I believe small actions count too. Recently, I represented India at the Namaste Vietnam Festival as I collaborated with the Ministry of Vietnam for my upcoming project as a producer. It was a huge responsibility and honor for me to have this opportunity.”

Sharing her dreams for future projects, Sara said, “I’d love to play a character in a show that showcases dedication to the nation. It would be an honor to portray someone who represents patriotism and inspires people to love their country. Stories like these leave a lasting impact and motivate us to be better citizens.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM, follows the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds strength and comfort in her deep faith in Chhathi Maiyya, who is like a mother to her. The show stars a talented cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

