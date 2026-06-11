WSDG designs Swing Music 2.0 for Argentine composers Andres Goldstein and Daniel Tarrab

Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 11: WSDG has completed the acoustic and technical design of Swing Music 2.0, a new dual-studio creative environment developed for acclaimed Argentine composers and producers Andres Goldstein and Daniel Tarrab, founders of leading Latin American music production company Swing Music.

Having previously collaborated with WSDG on the original Swing Music studio, Goldstein and Tarrab once again partnered with the firm, led by Senior Partner and Co-CEO Sergio Molho, to create a new generation of production spaces tailored to the evolving demands of contemporary film, television and multimedia composition.

Designed as two distinct but interconnected creative environments, Swing Music 2.0 reflects the individual workflows and artistic personalities of its owners while maintaining a cohesive production identity. The studios support the full spectrum of modern soundtrack production, from composition and programming to recording, editing, mixing and remote collaboration.

“Over the years, the way we work has evolved enormously,” says Goldstein. “We needed spaces that could support very long creative sessions, allow us to move quickly between different stages of production, and still feel inspiring and comfortable every day. WSDG understood that immediately and translated it into rooms that genuinely support the creative process.”

Located in Buenos Aires, the project was developed around the increasingly hybrid nature of modern music production. WSDG’s brief included acoustic design, technical integration, workflow planning, lighting design and technical interior design for both studio environments.

Rather than creating two identical rooms, WSDG worked closely with Goldstein and Tarrab to shape each studio around their individual working methods and technical preferences.

“Each of us has a very personal relationship with sound, instruments and workflow,” explains Tarrab. “What I appreciated most was that WSDG never approached the project with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ mentality. They listened carefully to how we actually create music and designed spaces around that reality.”

Goldstein’s studio, Swing Godoy Cruz, is centered around a hybrid scoring workflow and features a master Mac system alongside a dedicated Mac slave for sound libraries, a Smart TV for picture reference, Genelec 8331A monitoring, Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen interface, Avalon compressor, Studiologic control surface, keyboard controller, Beyer headphone distribution, and AKG 414 and Neumann microphones.

Meanwhile, Tarrab’s Swing Control Z Studio combines digital production tools with an extensive collection of instruments and analog equipment. The studio features a Hackintosh master computer, PC slave, StudioLogic SL88-Grand, Studiologic SL Mixface, Avalon AD2022 preamplifier, SSL 2+ interface, Genelec 8040A monitoring, AKG 414 and Neumann U87 microphones, as well as a curated instrument collection including a 1905 Steinway & Sons Vertegrand piano, Yamaha CP70, Fender Jazz Bass and multiple Epiphone guitars.

Throughout the project, WSDG focused on balancing acoustic precision with musicality and comfort, ensuring that both spaces could function as highly technical production environments without losing their sense of intimacy and creative character.

“One of the most important aspects of this project was creating spaces that disappear when you’re working,” adds Goldstein. “Technically, everything performs exactly as we need it to, but emotionally the studios also feel warm, relaxed and musical. That balance is extremely difficult to achieve.”

For Tarrab, the collaborative process itself became one of the defining strengths of the project.

“Working with Sergio and the WSDG team felt incredibly collaborative from beginning to end,” he says. “There was a real understanding that these studios were not just technical rooms, but creative environments where ideas need to flow naturally. That level of sensitivity made a huge difference.”

Swing Music 2.0 now serves as a flexible and future-ready production hub supporting the composers’ growing body of soundtrack, television and multimedia work. Throughout their careers, Goldstein and Tarrab have contributed to a number of internationally recognized film and television productions, including Some Who Lived, directed by Luis Puenzo and produced by Steven Spielberg; Lucía Puenzo’s XXY, which screened at Cannes in 2007; the Emmy-winning Inheritance, directed by James Moll; Netflix’s Nadie Nos Vio Partir; Prime Video’s La Jauría; and Señorita 89 for StarzPlay.