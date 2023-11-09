Slotegrator partners up with F*Bastards

Slotegrator continues to expand its partner network, offering operators the opportunity to maximize their profit with the APIgrator solution. The Slotegrator team is excited to announce a new partnership with F*Bastards, a company specializing in crafting high-quality slot games inspired by well-known themes.

F*Bastards, an emerging game developer, is poised to redefine the iGaming landscape with its innovative solutions and fresh approach. The company is committed to delivering top-quality games and cutting-edge technology, bringing their creative vision to classic slots.

What sets them apart is their dedication to originality. They focus on players who crave new designs, groundbreaking storytelling, and unique game mechanics. Unlike many of their competitors, F*Bastards produces games entirely from scratch, avoiding reskins, repetitive features, or reused graphical elements.

Their portfolio consists of 30 original titles which ensure fairness and reliability by using a certified and cryptographically secure RNG. F*Bastards’ games, built on mathematical models that have contributed to the success of numerous retail games, provide a trustworthy gaming environment for players. They have gained popularity within the jurisdiction of Cyprus and are ready to offer their titles worldwide.

F*Bastards provides a smooth gameplay experience on both desktop and mobile devices, utilizing HTML5 technology. The games seamlessly integrate with leading platforms.

Operators benefit from F*Bastards’ flexible approach, which enables rapid creation and testing of new integrations. Their back office, which is developed and maintained in-house, grants operators access to various financial reports, as well as game histories for individual players. Real-time synchronization of financial information ensures up-to-date records.

Additionally, they offer a wide variety of bonuses, flexible free rounds, free spins, and other in-game marketing tools for promotional purposes.