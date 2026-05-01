As Knee Surgeries Rise, ‘Ludhiana Protocol’ Emerges as a Non-Surgical Alternative, Helping Hundreds Avoid Operations

Jaipur-based Puran Chand Chaturvedi finds relief from knee pain without surgery through Dr. N.K. Aggarwal’s ‘Ludhiana Protocol’

Jaipur, May 1, 2026 Seventy-two-year-old Puran Chand Chaturvedi, a businessman from Jaipur, has always led an independent life. However, some time ago, he began experiencing knee pain that gradually made his daily routine difficult. Initially, he ignored it as a part of ageing. But over time, walking, standing, and climbing stairs became increasingly challenging.

After consulting multiple doctors, he was repeatedly told that knee replacement surgery was the only option. Chaturvedi was not entirely convinced. He read about the procedure and felt there should be an alternative. In his search, he came across Dr. N.K. Aggarwal, known for treating knee conditions without surgery. With Dr. Aggarwal’s treatment, he gradually began to feel relief. Within a few weeks, the pain reduced, and walking became easier.

After about two months, he was able to return to his normal routine. “I was told that surgery was the only solution. But now, without undergoing any operation, I feel much better. I can walk comfortably and even climb stairs,” he says. What is this treatment? Chaturvedi is not alone. According to Dr. Aggarwal, hundreds of patients have undergone this treatment, referred to as the ‘Ludhiana Protocol.’ It includes cleaning the knee joint, improving lubrication, administering special injections prepared from the patient’s own blood (PRP), and addressing inflammation in the body. The procedure does not require hospitalization, anesthesia, or prolonged rest. From Vancouver to Ludhiana Seventy-nine-year-old Dr. Madan Lal Singla, a resident of Vancouver, Canada, had a similar experience. Doctors there also advised knee replacement surgery.

However, he travelled to India not for surgery, but to explore alternatives. “At this age, the thought of a major surgery and months of recovery was intimidating,” he says. He completed the treatment in India and returned to Canada without undergoing surgery. According to his family, improvement was visible during the treatment itself. “When he arrived, he needed help even to get up from a chair. But at the airport, he walked on his own while returning,” they said. He has now resumed his daily activities and regained independence. “I came here hoping for some relief, but I returned feeling like I had my normal life back,” he adds. Looking Beyond Just the Knee Dr. Aggarwal explains that he was among the early surgeons in India to perform knee replacement surgeries, but evolving research has changed his perspective.

According to him, osteoarthritis is not just wear and tear of the joint but also a slow inflammatory process associated with ageing. “If we only treat the joint and ignore the root cause, we are treating the pain, not the disease,” he says. He adds that more than 95% of patients undergoing this treatment have reported reduced pain and improved mobility. However, he clarifies that it may not be suitable for everyone. “In cases where the knee is severely damaged, surgery remains the only option. But for patients in early or moderate stages, this treatment can delay the need for surgery. Most people begin to notice clear improvement within two to three months,” he explains.

A Growing Problem, A New Approach Knee pain is rising rapidly in India, especially after the age of 60. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing weight, and age-related factors are among the key reasons. Doctors note that the problem is now being seen in younger individuals as well. Dr. Aggarwal says that while he still performs surgeries when necessary, it is no longer his first recommendation. “Age cannot be stopped, but its impact on the knees can be reduced. The earlier treatment begins, the better the chances of preserving natural knees,” he says.