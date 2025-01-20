New Delhi, January 20, 2025: Birla Fertility & IVF, one of India’s top three and fastest-growing fertility and IVF chains, celebrated the third anniversary of its Lajpat Nagar fertility centre in Delhi, marking the clinic’s years of excellence and compassionate care. The celebration at the centre became even more special with the presence of parents and children who had fulfilled their parenthood dreams with Birla Fertility & IVF. The happy couples shared their heartfelt stories of resilience and gratitude, expressing thanks for the emotional support and medical care they received throughout their journey. The gathering further witnessed fruitful conversations around reproductive health, fertility and the need for more people to be aware of the solutions available.

With the aim of making high-quality fertility care more accessible and impactful, Birla Fertility and IVF launched its centre in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi in 2022. In the last three years of operations, the centre has achieved significant success in addressing complex cases such as recurrent implantation challenges, unexplained infertility, and other fertility concerns. The centre also serves a high number of international patients, further highlighting the world-class fertility care provided by Birla Fertility & IVF.