Gillco International School Organizes Carnival Euphoria – Celebrating Joy and Togetherness

Kharar, 20.01.2025: Gillco International School came alive with excitement and energy as it hosted Carnival Euphoria, a vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and camaraderie. The event, designed as the ultimate family fun day, drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, parents, and visitors from across the region.

The day was packed with activities and experiences for all age groups. Thrilling rides kept adrenaline levels high, while mesmerizing live performances captivated the audience. Food lovers were spoiled for choice with an array of delicious food stalls, and creativity found new avenues in pottery-making sessions. Adding an educational twist to the fun, exciting science experiments sparked curiosity among young minds.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, said, “Carnival Euphoria reflects our commitment to holistic learning and creating meaningful community experiences. It was heartening to see families come together, bond, and celebrate in an environment filled with joy and creativity. Events like these help us strengthen the connection between education, fun, and family values.”

The school extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making Carnival Euphoria an unforgettable experience. With laughter, colors, and cherished memories filling the day, the event was truly a grand success.