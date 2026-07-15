HLL broadens mission beyond population control to encompass population health

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: As World Population Day 2026 underscores the importance of investing in people’s health and well-being, HLL Lifecare Limited , a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has broadened its mission beyond population control to encompass population health while continuing to support the Central Government’s family planning programmes. The expanded focus is reflected in HLL’s growing healthcare portfolio, which spans innovative medical devices, reproductive and maternal healthcare products, sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions, affordable medicines and advanced diagnostic services. Its reproductive healthcare portfolio includes condoms, oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptive pills, pregnancy detection kits, intrauterine devices such as the indigenously developed EMILY LNG-IUS, and maternal and gynaecological solutions.

World Population Day 2026 is a reminder that investing in people’s health, particularly that of young people, is essential to building healthier and more resilient societies. HLL is expanding its healthcare portfolio to meet emerging public health needs while reaffirming its longstanding commitment to family planning and reproductive healthcare. Innovation remains central to this journey, with their dedicated research and development efforts driving the creation of affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare products and services.

The company’s expanded research and innovation efforts have resulted in the development of advanced medical technologies. Among its recent innovations is the Happy Days Earth, a compostable sanitary napkin product that promotes sustainable menstrual hygiene. The napkins meet BIS 2025 standards while combining compostable materials, reduced plastic waste, zero microplastic generation, safer disposal, and reliable performance.

Beyond developing healthcare products, HLL has strengthened access to affordable healthcare through its network of AMRIT Pharmacies and HINDLABS. AMRIT Pharmacies provide discounts of up to 50% on life-saving drugs, implants, and medical supplies, making essential healthcare more affordable and reducing out-of-pocket expenditure. HINDLABS complements this effort by offering quality diagnostic services at highly affordable prices, with test costs generally ranging from 30% to 60% lower than prevailing market rates.

Building on this affordable healthcare model, HLL has expanded its footprint through AMRIT Plus Pharmacies, Specialty HINDLABS and HLL Home Healthcare Services. While AMRIT Plus offers a premium healthcare retail experience without compromising affordability, Specialty HINDLABS provides advanced diagnostic services, including genomics, next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics. HLL Home Healthcare Services further extends care beyond hospitals by providing skilled nursing, post-operative care, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, elderly care, chronic disease management, diagnostics and teleconsultation support at patients’ homes.