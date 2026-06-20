Indira IVF Launches New Fertility Centre in Hassan

Hassan, June 20, 2026

Indira IVF, one of India’s leading fertility service providers, today announced the inauguration of its new fertility centre in Hassan. The launch marks a continued step towards strengthening access to organised and technology-enabled fertility care in the region.

The centre, located on the 2nd Floor, S Cube Arcade, Salagame Road, Subedar Circle, Visvesvaraya Extension, Hassan – 573202, will offer a comprehensive range of fertility evaluation and assisted reproductive services supported by Indira IVF’s standardised clinical protocols and laboratory systems.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Shreyas M. Patel, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Hassan and Jagdish Gangannavar, KAS- Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hassan. The event was also attended by Dr. Shyam N. Gupta, Centre Head, Indira IVF JP Nagar, Bengaluru; Dr. Darshan S. M., Centre Head, Indira IVF Mysuru as guests of honour; Dr. Shwetha D, Consultant Gynaecologist and Centre Head, Indira IVF Hassan, along with senior representatives and medical professionals from Indira IVF.

Jagdish Gangannavar – KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hassan, said, “The addition of fertility services in Hassan reflects the growing need for healthcare facilities within the region. Such initiatives can help individuals and couples access consultations and treatment without the need to travel to larger cities, thereby improving convenience and timely care.”

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, stated, “Our expansion into Hassan reflects the continued effort to strengthen organised fertility care across emerging healthcare markets. Each new centre operates on uniform clinical protocols and established laboratory systems, which helps ensure consistency in patient care across the Indira IVF network.”

Dr. Shyam N. Gupta, Centre Head, Indira IVF JP Nagar, Bengaluru, said, “Successful fertility treatment depends on timely evaluation, appropriate counselling and evidence-based clinical practices. Through the Hassan centre, we aim to provide patients with access to structured fertility services supported by standardised laboratory systems and experienced medical teams.”

Dr. Darshan S. M., Centre Head, Indira IVF Mysuru, added, “Fertility care requires careful diagnosis, counselling and personalised treatment planning. Expanding services to Hassan will help more patients access care within their own region.”

Dr. Shwetha D, Consultant Gynaecologist and Centre Head, Indira IVF Hassan, said, “The centre in Hassan has been established to provide patients with a structured clinical environment supported by laboratory practices and experienced medical teams. We look forward to supporting individuals and couples with comprehensive fertility care closer to home.”

With this launch, Indira IVF continues to expand its national footprint, adding to its network of 200+ clinics across India. The Hassan centre will offer a full range of fertility and assisted reproductive services for both male and female infertility, supported by standardised laboratory practices, electronic medical records and patient safety systems.