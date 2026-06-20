MAACICON 2026 Focuses on Latest Cochlear Implant Technologies and Challenges

Hyderabad, June 20: Experts discussed the latest advancements in cochlear implant technology, current challenges in cochlear implant care, and strategies to improve speech, hearing, and overall developmental outcomes for children with hearing impairment at the MAA Cochlear Implant Conference 2026 (MAACICON 2026), said Sunitha G Kumar, Founder & Chairperson, MAA Institute of Speech & Hearing (MISH).

MAA Institute of Speech & Hearing (MISH), in association with MAA ENT Hospitals and in collaboration with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD), organized MAACICON 2026 on June 20–21 in Hyderabad. The conference, approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) as a Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) Programme, was attended by distinguished guests including *Dr. Suman Kumar, Director, AYJNISHD, Mumbai; Prof. Rajashekar, Former Dean, Manipal University; Rotary District 3150 Past District Governors Ravi Vadlamani and Ramesh Vangala; and Rotarian Shivani Tibrewala, Secretary, Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad*.

A pioneer in cochlear implant services since 2004, MAA ENT Hospitals has successfully completed over 750 cochlear implant surgeries. Through rehabilitation and auditory-verbal therapy services, hundreds of children with hearing impairment have been integrated into mainstream education and are now pursuing successful careers in various professional fields.

The conference brought together audiologists, speech-language pathologists, rehabilitation professionals, researchers, academicians, and students from across the country. Scientific sessions focused on cochlear implant candidacy, surgery, mapping, rehabilitation, patient outcomes, and emerging technologies through expert lectures, panel discussions, and case presentations.

Over 150 delegates from across India participated in MAACICON 2026, making it a significant academic platform for advancing cochlear implant care and hearing rehabilitation.