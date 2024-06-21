Living with Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia: Knowledge is Power

Austin, TX, June 21, 2024 — Tracy King, RN, CCM, is looking forward to sharing her knowledge regarding Dementia and the care needs surrounding the necessary support. Her goal is that you will leave the presentation with a better understanding of what Dementia is, how to better support your loved one with Dementia, and where to access resources for additional support and education.

“My passion for working with people with Dementia was born following a demonstration that allowed me to experience life in the way someone living with this condition might experience it,” said Tracy. “This opportunity made me realize how little I understood about Dementia and that much was lacking in the care currently available for people living with Dementia and their families.”

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Upcoming scheduled topics include:

July 9: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Knowledge is Power

August 13: Decluttering Your Home

September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy

October 8: Sleep and Aging

November 12: Your Forever Home – Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options

The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.