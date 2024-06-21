Sun Sentinel Names Premier Listings Winner of Top Workplace in South Florida for 2024

Delray Beach, FL, June 21, 2024 — Premier Listings, a leading Florida real estate brokerage company, has been awarded a prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces honor by The Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces rankings for South Florida. This highly coveted list is based solely on direct feedback from real estate agents gathered through an anonymous third-party survey measuring key factors like employee growth opportunities, respect, empowerment, and overall job satisfaction.

“Earning recognition as one of the top real estate companies to work for is an incredible badge of honor, especially since it comes straight from our agents themselves,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of survey partner Energage. “It shows Premier Listings is committed to creating an outstanding workplace experience and empowering environment for their realtors.”

In today’s competitive South Florida real estate market, agents are seeking brokerages that provide robust training, cutting-edge marketing tools, lucrative lead generation systems, and innovative tech solutions to help them grow their businesses efficiently and systematically. As a top-rated Florida brokerage, Premier Listings is dedicated to offering a premier suite of resources to enable its realtors to increase sales, boost income, and reach new career heights seamlessly.

Founded in 2015 by experienced Florida realtor Jordana Tobel, Premier Listings is an award-winning real estate brokerage headquartered in Delray Beach. The company’s mission is to empower agents with the marketing, technology, training, and operational support needed to build successful, sustainable businesses while achieving remarkable growth and their ultimate career goals.