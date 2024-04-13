Mumbai, April 13, 2024 – Marked a momentous occasion for Maharashtra, as P. D. Hinduja College of Nursing hosted its graduation ceremony, commemorating the achievements of its current batch of nursing students. Forty-seven nursing professionals graduated today after undertaking rigorous training courses under various nursing disciplines including specialized courses in wound care and lactation nursing.

Amongst the diverse pool of graduates, Prof. Wilma Valsalan will be the first recipient of a PhD in Nursing in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). A dedicated professional, Prof. Wilma has successfully completed her doctoral studies in Nursing, positioning herself as a pioneer in advancing healthcare education and practice in the region. With the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and the evolving landscape of healthcare delivery, the attainment of a PhD in Nursing holds profound implications for the enhancement of patient care, the development of evidence-based practices, and the overall elevation of healthcare standards in Maharashtra.

Felicitating the budding nursing professionals at a ceremony, Mr. Gautam Khanna, CEO of P.D. Hinduja Hospital said, “Today is a monumental day not only for P. D. Hinduja, but also for the entire healthcare community of Maharashtra. Our faculty members’ dedication to advancing nursing education sets a precedent for excellence and serves as an inspiration for future generations of nursing professionals. Our structured competency-based integrated academic program ensures that students are well-prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare industry”, he said. Under the guidance of experienced faculty members and healthcare experts, nursing students at P. D. Hinduja College of Nursing receive comprehensive training and hands-on experience, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields. Students undergo clinical postings in P. D. Hinduja Hospital as well as other affiliated hospitals in and around Maharashtra during their training. Dr Jaya Kuruvilla, the Principal of P.D. Hinduja College of Nursing, emphasized the need to be well versed with fundamentals of nursing while achieving advance nursing skills through Continuing Nursing Education. “Nurses play a pivotal role in the overall treatment and recovery of patients. The professional care and compassion provided by us, is what they carry back home as happy patients. Hence it is imperative for each nursing professional to be efficient while taking care of patients and their families. In our comprehensive academic course, we train them to embrace meritocracy while taking care of their own health and wellness”, she said.

The graduation ceremony was held at P. D. Hinduja Hsopital, Mahim in the presence of Mrs. Usha Raheja, Mrs. Harsha Hinduja and Chief Guest Dr. Ujwala Chakradeo, Hon Vice Chancellor of SNDT University.