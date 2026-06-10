Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Saves Mother and Newborn After Critical Pregnancy Emergency and Cardiac Arrest

Bhubaneswar, 10th June 2026: In a remarkable example of timely medical intervention and coordinated teamwork, doctors at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar successfully saved the lives of both a mother and her newborn baby after the woman suffered a life-threatening pregnancy complication and cardiac arrest during the final week of her pregnancy.

The patient, a resident of Bangura village in Dhenkanal district, was in the final week of her pregnancy when she suddenly developed severe discomfort late at night. On examination, her blood pressure was found to be dangerously high at 200/140 mmHg, putting both her life and that of her unborn baby at serious risk. She was initially taken to a local nursing home, where doctors recognized the severity of her condition and advised immediate transfer to a tertiary care hospital with advanced emergency and critical care facilities. Her family promptly brought her to Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Upon arrival at the Emergency Department, doctors diagnosed her with severe preeclampsia, a condition that can become life-threatening if not treated immediately. During the initial assessment, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest, causing her heart to stop beating. The emergency team immediately began life-saving measures, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and successfully revived her. Following stabilization, she was placed on ventilator support and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a multidisciplinary team worked round-the-clock to manage her critical condition.

Considering the advanced stage of pregnancy and the need to ensure the safety of the baby, an emergency delivery was performed by Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, while the patient remained on ventilator support. The procedure was carried out under the close supervision of Dr. Sarat Kumar Behera, Consultant – Critical Care Medicine, along with the dedicated ICU and neonatal care teams. Both mother and baby responded well to treatment. The newborn was delivered safely and remained stable throughout the post-delivery period. The mother continued to receive intensive care support and remained on ventilator assistance for three days before making a gradual recovery.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said, “This was an extremely challenging situation where every minute mattered. When a mother suffers a cardiac arrest during pregnancy, the baby’s oxygen supply is also affected. Immediate intervention and timely delivery were crucial to ensuring the survival of both mother and child. The successful outcome reflects the coordinated efforts of our emergency, critical care, obstetrics, and neonatal teams.”

Dr. Sarat Kumar Behera, Consultant – Critical Care Medicine, added, “Severe pregnancy-related high blood pressure can rapidly become life-threatening if not managed promptly. Early referral, immediate resuscitation, advanced critical care support, and multidisciplinary collaboration played a key role in saving this patient and her baby.”

This successful case highlights Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar’s expertise in managing complex maternal emergencies through advanced critical care facilities, experienced specialists, and a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, ensuring the best possible outcomes even in the most challenging situations.