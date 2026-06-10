Your Brain Decides What to Buy Before You Do

Imagine yourself in a shopping mall on a casual Saturday afternoon. There are signs of discounts, smells of freshly baked bread, and calm, rhythmic music in the background. Your hand reaches for a luxurious-looking pack of coffee as if on its own. When you return home, you rationalise the purchase to yourself or to your friend as ‘this coffee was discounted and the packaging is very convenient.’

But the real story of this decision is far more complex. When you were rationalising your choice, a barrage of processes occurred in your brain. A few seconds before the decision, your limbic system, the part of the brain responsible for emotions, had already given the ‘buy’ command. You had no chance of resisting it. This was not a rational decision; it was influenced by pure human biology.

According to Assistant Professor Dr Indrė Radavičienė of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Vilnius University, consumer decisions are often shaped by emotional and subconscious processes long before people consciously evaluate their choices.

“We tend to think of ourselves as rational consumers, but emotions often begin shaping our decisions before conscious reasoning takes over,” says Dr Radavičienė.

Our brain reacts faster than the mind decides

Welcome to the world of neuromarketing, where neurobiology, psychology, marketing, and consumer behaviour research meet. Here, we seek answers to seemingly simple yet fundamentally important questions: what makes a person trust one brand and completely ignore another? What happens to our brain when we see a discount sign? Why do some colours calm us down and others make us rush? Is it possible to predict a purchase decision even before the person is consciously aware of it?

Neuromarketing is often misunderstood as an attempt to create ‘zombie consumers’ who are helplessly following advertising instructions. But the true purpose of this science is far more human: to understand the authentic and spontaneous human reaction, often disguised by social norms, politeness, or simply a lack of self-awareness. Neuromarketing allows us to take a peek at the mysterious process taking place in our brains, even before we consciously utter the final ‘I will buy it.’

Using modern technology, neuromarketing reveals how evolutionary instincts, emotional stimulation, and subconscious filters shape our daily choices. It also explains why stories created by brands often beat even biological tastes, how FOMO – the fear of missing out – encourages impulsiveness, and why the sustainable future of business belongs to a deep and respectful understanding of the emotional needs of the consumer rather than aggressive advertising. Traditional market research – surveys, focus groups, and interviews – is based on the assumption that the consumer knows what they want and can name it. But psychologists note the paradox that we are ‘emotional beings who sometimes think’ rather than ‘thinking beings who sometimes feel.’ When you are asked why you like a certain advertisement, your brain begins to create a logical response to an emotional impulse. This is called post-hoc rationalisation, when we come up with reasons to justify our behaviour after it happened.

“When people explain why they chose a product, they are often constructing a logical explanation for an emotional response that occurred earlier,” explains Dr Radavičienė.

Neuromarketing bypasses this ‘filter’. It observes the nervous system directly, capturing reactions that occur within the first milliseconds, before you can think.

How do they know which product will be successful?

To understand consumer behaviour, researchers use tools that were only available to top-notch medical centres a few decades ago.

1. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)

One of the most advanced tools is functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). This technology measures changes in blood flow in the brain. When a certain area of the brain is activated, it needs more oxygen, which is brought by blood. For example, if the pleasure and reward centre nucleus accumbens lights up when seeing a certain product, marketing specialists know – the product will be successful. If the amygdala is activated, the consumer feels insecurity or fear, i.e. emotions that can discourage the purchase.

2. Electroencephalography (EEG)

Another widely used method is electroencephalography (EEG), which measures electrical impulses in the brain. This is an extremely fast method that allows us to see how a person’s state changes when watching a 30-second video clip. At which point did the viewer stop being interested? When did they feel engaged? The EEG provides the answers in almost real time.

3. Eye-tracking and pupillometry

Eye-tracking equipment plays an equally important role because our eyes are among the most reliable traitors of the subconscious mind. Eye-tracking technologies create ‘heat maps’ that reveal exactly where our gaze is headed. For example, on a page with a photo of a baby, people usually look at the baby’s face rather than the text. However, if the baby in the photo is looking in the direction of the text, consumers’ eyes automatically follow the baby’s gaze. Pupils are also measured: the more they expand, the greater the emotional excitement (positive or negative) that a person is experiencing.

“What makes these tools particularly valuable is that they allow researchers to observe reactions that occur before consumers themselves become fully aware of them,” says Dr Radavičienė.

Pepsi and Coca-Cola: which is tastier?

One of the most famous neuromarketing experiments concerns the eternal rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola. In the blind test, most of the subjects preferred Pepsi. The taste centres in their brain reacted positively to this drink.

However, things changed when people saw brands. Drinking Coca-Cola activated areas of the brain associated with long-term memory, emotions, and self-identification. People didn’t just say that Coca-Cola tastes better – their brains really ‘experienced’ a better taste. Over decades of marketing, the brand has become part of their identity, leading to a loss of biological taste in favour of the emotional story it creates.

Another astonishing example is the wine price experiment. When the subjects tasted the same wine, but with different prices indicated (between $5 and $90), their brains recorded a real, physiological increase in pleasure from drinking a ‘more expensive’ drink. This means that the price is not just a number; it is an expectation set by your brain that directly changes your sensory experience.

“These experiments demonstrate that our experience of a product is shaped not only by its physical characteristics but also by expectations, memories, and emotions,” notes Dr Radavičienė.

A perfect example of neuromarketing – the layout of IKEA stores

Companies have long used neuromarketing knowledge to imperceptibly ease consumers’ path to purchase. For example, a study by Frito-Lay found that the glossy packaging of potato crisps activates areas in the brain associated with feelings of guilt about unhealthy food intake. The shift to matte, more ‘natural’-looking packaging has suppressed this response in the brain, so people started buying crisps more freely, without remorse.

Have you ever wondered why so many fast food restaurants use red and yellow colours? Red stimulates energy and appetite, and yellow promotes optimism and attentiveness. In contrast, blue is rarely used in the food industry because, in nature, it is often associated with decay or poison, so it subconsciously suppresses appetite.

The layout of IKEA stores is a masterpiece of neuromarketing. The one-way path makes you see thousands of trifles. Your brain gets tired of making decisions, and when you reach the checkout, your ‘muscle of self-control’ is so weakened that you can easily throw a few more candles or a cutting board into your cart that you didn’t need at all.

“Many retail environments are designed around well-established psychological principles. Consumers may not consciously notice these influences, but they can nevertheless affect behaviour,” says Dr Radavičienė.

Are we still making our own decisions?

Many people have a legitimate question: isn’t this manipulation? If companies know how to bypass our rational thinking, do we still decide for ourselves what to buy and what not?

We have to understand that neuromarketing cannot make you buy something you essentially don’t want. It simply helps brands communicate more effectively. For example, the National Cancer Institute used brain scanning to find the most effective social advertising against smoking. The winner was not the most aesthetically pleasing advertisement, but the one that gave the brain the strongest impulse to take action and call the helpline. In this case, science has contributed to public health. In addition, professional studies are conducted in accordance with strict ethical guidelines. The subjects always give their consent, and their privacy is protected by law. Brain data does not reveal personal thoughts or memories; it only indicates a general reaction to the stimulus.

“Neuromarketing cannot force people to buy something they fundamentally do not want. Its purpose is to better understand human reactions rather than manipulate them,” emphasises Dr Radavičienė.

Online, emotions are even more important

When you buy online, emotions are even more often ahead of logic, so the buying process becomes impulsive rather than consistent. Here, the purchase is determined by two main factors: a person’s emotional stimulation (energy level) and the pleasure experienced. If a website or an advertisement creates positive emotions and, at the same time, piques curiosity, a person tends to buy now, without going into long reflections. Neuromarketing studies show that visual information is processed thousands of times faster in our brains than text, so emotional impulse acts as a fast filter: users are reluctant to analyse all the technical data but rely on what they feel when they see an immersive image. Brands that understand these brain mechanisms are able to establish a connection with the consumer even before they can logically evaluate the price or characteristics of the product.

A ‘TrustPulse’ (2023) market study confirmed that one of the strongest drivers of impulsiveness is the fear of missing out something important (FOMO), which accounts for about 60 per cent of unplanned purchases. This feeling is deeply rooted in our evolution as an instinct to acquire resources in time and to remain part of the social group, so time-limited offers create a sense of urgency that directly bypasses rational thinking. Meanwhile, research by the ‘Edelman Trust Barometer’ in 2022 and 2023 confirmed that when making high-value decisions, the brain is looking for security and emotional certainty – as many as 83 per cent of consumers are determined to make big purchases only after receiving affirmation through feedback from other people or a trusted brand reputation.

“Digital environments encourage rapid decision-making, which is why emotional responses often play an even greater role online than in traditional retail settings,” explains Dr Radavičienė.

In addition to these primary reactions, secondary emotional mechanisms, such as pride and strengthening of social status, also operate. This is particularly evident in the luxury goods sector, where the analysis of the luxury goods market in 2023 performed by ‘Deloitte’ confirmed that as many as 72 per cent of shoppers choose a product not because of its practical characteristics, but because of the psychological satisfaction it provides and the ability to demonstrate their identity or status. This emotional reward brings constant joy even after the moment of purchase, strengthening the connection with the selected brand.

Finally, the greatest value is created by a sense of community – companies that focus on both product features and creating a common identity are able to retain customers three times longer, because for them, buying becomes no longer a simple transaction but an emotional attachment to a social group close to them.

Why does the future belong to neuromarketing?

In a world where we see thousands of advertising messages every day, traditional methods are starting to fail. We learned to ignore advertising banners, to ‘disconnect’ our attention through pauses, and to filter out noise. Neuromarketing, however, offers a different path – it helps to create content that does not scream, but resonates quietly and accurately with human emotions and experiences.

A business that understands the emotional needs of its customers can create products that really solve problems instead of simply bombarding the consumer with empty promises or shoving goods that they don’t need. Rather than creating an artificial need through aggressive advertising, neuromarketing specialists seek to respond to the deepest human expectations by creating value that the brain recognises as authentic and useful. This is the way to more sustainable marketing with less ‘noise’ and more meaning. Such a strategy allows companies to optimise their resources, avoid wasting their budget on advertising that annoys consumers, and build a long-term, trust-based relationship with their audience rather than one-off sales.

“The future belongs to organisations that understand the emotional needs of their audiences and create genuine value rather than simply competing for attention,” says Dr Radavičienė.

So, the next time you feel an irresistible urge to buy a new item, just smile. This is a sign that your brain has recognised something familiar, safe, or joyful. We are not rational machines; we are very complex and wonderfully emotional people – and this is the biggest part of our charm.