Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital Launches Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit

Madurai, Apr 27: Marking a significant advancement in cancer care, Madurai Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital launched its state-of-the-art Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit that aims to provide end-to-end cancer management – from early diagnosis to advanced treatment and long-term recovery, under one roof.

Renowned Tamil actor and philanthropist Mr. Suriya inaugurated the unit in the presence of Dr. S. Gurushankar, Mrs. Kamini Gurushankar, Dr. Kirushna Kumar, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr. Krishnakumar Rathnam, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Medical Oncology, Dr. Vijaya Bhaskar, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Surgical Oncology, Dr. Kasi Vishwanathan, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Haematology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Dr. CNB Harishankar, Senior Consultant & HOD, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital.

A first-of-its-kind centre in South Tamil Nadu, the Cancer Care Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit brings together radiation, medical, surgical, and paediatric haemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant for complete cancer care.

Treatment services include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and palliative care, supported by highly specialised clinical expertise. The unit also features advanced radiation technologies such as Tomotherapy with ClearRT & Synchrony, along with precision-based radiation techniques, and robotic-assisted surgical capabilities to enhance treatment outcomes while minimising side effects.

The centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure to deliver precise, personalised, and effective cancer care. With strong expertise in both cancer diagnosis and treatment, the centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities to ensure precise and timely care.

In his comments, Dr. S. Gurushankar said,

“Our new facility is established with the vision of making world-class cancer care accessible to patients across South Tamil Nadu, reducing the need to travel to distant cities for specialised treatment. Designed with a patient-centric approach, the centre focuses on delivering individualised treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition, ensuring better survival outcomes and improved quality of life. With a strong emphasis on safety, precision, and multidisciplinary care, the facility is equipped to treat patients across all age groups, including the elderly, with comprehensive support throughout their cancer journey.”

The centre offers advanced diagnostic capabilities, including PET CT and specialised imaging, ensuring accurate staging and evaluation of cancers. Facilities include state-of-the-art LINAC-based radiation therapy, Brachytherapy for targeted internal radiation, and comprehensive imaging and evaluation services. The hospital is also supported by Meenakshi Labs, offering highly accurate histopathology services, including detailed cancer slide analysis for definitive diagnosis. This integrated approach ensures seamless coordination from early detection to advanced treatment, enhancing overall patient outcomes.