World Malaria Day: Early Diagnosis and Prevention Critical in Fight Against Malaria

Chennai, Apr 27: On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, has issued a public health advisory emphasising the importance of preventive measures, early diagnosis, and timely treatment to reduce the risk of malaria, especially with the onset of warmer temperatures and changing weather conditions.

While cases in the state have dropped significantly, according to the state health department, experts caution against complacency. Rising temperatures, coupled with water stagnation, create favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, increasing the risk of transmission. Urban areas are not immune, particularly where construction activity, poor drainage, or improper water storage practices allow mosquitoes to thrive.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne infectious disease, continues to be a public health concern in many parts of India. Although it is preventable and treatable, delayed diagnosis or lack of awareness can lead to complications, particularly among children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immunity.

Commenting on the seasonal risk, Dr Rajmadhangi D, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), MRCP (London), an internal medicine specialist at Apollo Spectra Chennai, said,

“With changing climate patterns and rising temperatures, mosquito breeding can increase, raising the risk of malaria transmission. Simple preventive measures such as avoiding stagnant water, using mosquito protection, and seeking timely medical care in case of symptoms can significantly reduce the risk.”

Common symptoms of malaria include fever with chills, sweating, headache, fatigue, nausea, and body aches. Since these symptoms can resemble other viral infections, timely testing becomes critical for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Doctors also emphasised that individuals should not ignore recurring fever or self-medicate without proper consultation, as timely intervention plays a crucial role in preventing severe outcomes.

Dr Rajmadhangi D, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), MRCP (London), an internal medicine specialist at Apollo Spectra Chennai, added,

“Malaria is treatable if diagnosed early. Awareness, hygiene practices, and timely screening are essential, especially during seasonal transitions when cases may rise. People should remain vigilant and consult a doctor if symptoms persist.”

Measures to prevent malaria:

Avoid water stagnation in and around homes

Use mosquito repellents, nets, and protective clothing

Ensure proper sanitation and drainage

Install screens on windows and doors where possible

Seek medical attention if experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms

With malaria continuing to pose seasonal risks, experts stress that community awareness, preventive hygiene, and timely medical care are key to reducing its impact.