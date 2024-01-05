Mr. Sougat Chatterjee comes on board of Abhay Health as CEO

India, 5 January 2024: Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. (AHPL), a distinguished healthcare conglomerate, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Sougat Chatterjee as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chatterjee, an esteemed figure in the healthcare industry, brings with himself a wealth of experience as a Healthcare Leader.

Mr. Chatterjee’s illustrious career spans across leadership positions in renowned organizations including Apollo Hospitals as CEO of Preventive Health, Dalmia Lifecare as CEO & President, Piramal Healthcare, Nayati Healthcare, Dabur, and Ranbaxy. His comprehensive expertise in the healthcare sector has contributed significantly to the growth and success of various enterprises.

In addition to his distinguished roles, Mr. Chatterjee serves as a Mentor at Niti Aayog and is on the board of several Management Institutes & Incubation Centers, showcasing his dedication to fostering education, innovation and progress in the healthcare ecosystem. He also holds advisory board positions in numerous startups, demonstrating his commitment to advancing Healthtech, Digihealth, Pharmatec, edtech, education, ecommerce, retail, rural marketing, and recycling sectors.

Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. boasts a diverse portfolio of healthcare products and technology-enabled services, facilitated through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities and a nationwide distribution network. AHPL’s offerings encompass Consumer Health Products such as Home Diagnostics – Rapid Testing Kits and Self-diagnostic kits, as well as OTC Medicines including Ayurvedic Well-being products. The company also excels in Integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing, and provides cutting-edge Technology solutions such as HealthTech Platforms, Innovative Solutions, Hospital Management ERP, CRM, and Telehealth. Additionally, AHPL extends its expertise in Hospital Management Consulting and Healthcare Business Advisory.

Mr. Chatterjee shared his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “Many people work to sustain themselves, but very few work to sustain human life. I am honored and excited to join Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. This is an incredible opportunity to lead a dynamic organization that is at the forefront of healthcare innovation. I look forward to working with the talented team at AHPL to drive advancements in healthcare solutions and positively impact the lives of millions.”

Mr. Chatterjee’s profound commitment to achieving results, coupled with his adeptness in people management, process excellence, and productivity enhancement, positions him as an invaluable asset to Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. His visionary leadership is expected to propel AHPL to new heights of success and innovation in the healthcare industry.