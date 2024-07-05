Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence In Healthcare

Bangalore, 5th July 2024: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, a pioneer in the diagnostic services industry, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare. Established on May 8th, 1974 by Dr. Ramaprasad, a renowned Pathologist from Bangalore, the laboratory has grown to become one of the most trusted names in diagnostics, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, innovative testing methods, and dedication to patient care. Today, Dr. N Jayaram and Dr. Sujay Prasad along with other members of the family continue to uphold and expand upon this esteemed legacy, having serviced over 100 million patients.

“Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory has always been dedicated to providing the highest standard of diagnostic services. Our goal is to have a lab in every district of Karnataka within the next two years, extending our services and offering over 5000 varieties of tests and preventive health check-up packages to the entire state of Karnataka,” said Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics. “We are focused on preventive care and early & accurate diagnosis as the mantra for success. This expansion will allow us to serve more communities, ensuring that everyone has access to the quality healthcare they deserve.” Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Sujay Prasad, Medical Director, said, “Our journey over the past 50 years has been guided by a relentless commitment to quality and patient care, values instilled by our founder, Dr. Ramaprasad. Over the past five decades, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector. From introducing cutting-edge diagnostic technologies to maintaining rigorous quality standards, the laboratory has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in medical diagnostics.”

Throughout its history, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory has achieved numerous milestones, consistently staying at the forefront of medical advancements. The laboratory was the first in India to implement Digital Pathology, revolutionizing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, Anand Labs is the first lab to start Radio Immunoassay for diagnosis and Immunofluorescence, tissue typing, and cross-matching for transplant workup. It was also the first private lab in Karnataka to receive ICMR approval for COVID RT-PCR testing. Moreover, Anand Labs introduced the first clinical mass spectrometry in the country, setting new standards for precision in biomarker detection.

Patient-centricity has always been at the heart of Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory’s operations. The lab offers comprehensive diagnostic services with a focus on accuracy and timely reporting, integrating advanced technology to ensure seamless patient care. Personalized health management programs cater to individual patient needs, further enhancing the patient experience.

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory’s commitment to quality is underscored by its long-standing accreditation, being South India’s first private lab with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) since 2001. This dedication to maintaining the highest standards is reflected in various centres of excellence, including the Neuberg Centre for Proteomics & Metabolomics (NCPM) Centre of Excellence for personalized medicine. Neuberg Anand Academy of Laboratory Medicine (NAALM) and the ISO accredited Neuberg External Quality Assurance Program (NeuQAP) operate as not-for-profit initiatives benefiting healthcare professionals from across the country.