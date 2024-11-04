Rancho Family Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Matthew Lee to Menifee, CA Office

Menifee, CA, November 04, 2024 — Rancho Family Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Matthew Lee to its team of compassionate and skilled healthcare providers at the Menifee office. Dr. Lee, a dedicated Family Medicine physician, brings a patient-centered approach to healthcare that aligns with the values of Rancho Family Medical Group.

Dr. Lee’s journey in medicine began during a formative middle school mission trip with his church in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he witnessed firsthand the powerful role healthcare plays in strengthening communities. This experience ignited a passion for helping others that led him through undergraduate studies at UC Berkeley, medical school in Virginia, and Family Medicine residency training at Loma Linda Murrieta in California.

Dr. Lee’s medical interests are diverse and include high school sports medicine, international healthcare, and various medical procedures. His approach to patient care is deeply collaborative, prioritizing trust and strong connections. He believes in understanding each patient’s unique life story to provide truly effective and meaningful care.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lee is committed to leading a healthy and active lifestyle. He enjoys weightlifting, spending time with family, and engaging with his church community. His approach to wellness extends beyond physical health, encompassing emotional and spiritual dimensions, which are central to his practice.

Dr. Matthew Lee looks forward to partnering with the Menifee community to provide compassionate care that resonates with each patient’s unique journey.