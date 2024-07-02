Regency Healthcare performs one of its kind robotic-assisted surgery to save a CRPF officer from a complex recurring hernia

Kanpur, 02 July 2024: Regency Healthcare, a leading multi-speciality hospital in Kanpur, performed a Robotic Abdominal Wall Reconstruction surgery to address the recurrence of a hernia in a 40-year-old woman CRPF officer. This highly intricate and unique robotic – assisted surgery was performed by Dr. Abhimanyu Kapoor, Head and Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist by using Da Vinci technology. The patient had undergone an abdominal surgery elsewhere in the past to remove an ovarian tumour, which led to the development of incisional hernias. Following, she underwent two open surgeries to address the recurrence of hernia. Despite these surgical interventions, the patient developed abdominal hernia for the third time.

Regency healthcare is the first hospital in the state of Uttar Pradesh (except NCR) where the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology under Dr. Abhimanyu Kapoor is offering robotic abdominal wall reconstruction surgery to patients suffering from hernia. A lot of patients tend to develop incisional hernias following abdominal surgeries. Treatments for hernia typically involve open or laparoscopic surgery where the bulging tissues are pushed back to where it belongs and a surgical mesh is placed to address the hernia defect. However, these conventional modalities can result in the recurrence of hernia. However, with advanced technologies like da Vinci robotic–assisted surgery, doctors can perform hernia repair and prevent its recurrence.