Tesla BioHealing Shares Keynote on Groundbreaking Research Involving Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease

BARCELONA|July 10, 2025 – Tesla BioHealing, a company using natural materials to create a biophoton-rich environment that promotes optimal well-being, shared a keynote presentation from Dr. James Z. Liu, the company’s founder and CEO at The Global Conference on Dementia, Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Disease.

DAPD2025 was held June 19–20 in Barcelona, Spain, at Hotel SB Plaza Europa, offering both in-person and virtual formats. DAPD2025 spotlighted emerging clinical standards, healthcare equity, and multidisciplinary approaches to neurodegenerative disease.

Titled “Therapeutic Effects of Strong Biophoton Generators in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases,” the keynote spotlighted the latest results from a pioneering triple-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06147999). The research highlights the remarkable therapeutic potential of Tesla BioHealing®’s Strong Biophoton Generators, which emit coherent light energy in the 500–1000 nm range to revitalize brain cells, restore microvascular flow, and improve neurologic function—non-invasively and without pharmaceuticals.

At DAPD 2025, Dr Liu emphasizes biophoton therapy shifting how neurodegenerative, like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, conditions are being treated. The findings showcased at this keynote include that Alzheimer’s patients showed statistically significant gains in cognitive scores and peripheral blood flow, with 75% improving their AQ (Alzheimer’s Questionnaire) score by at least 5 points. Parkinson’s patients demonstrated significant reductions in motor and non-motor symptoms on the MDS-UPDRS and NMSS scales, alongside measurable enhancements in quality-of-life scores.