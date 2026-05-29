Why Menstrual Hygiene Is Becoming an Essential Part of Everyday Self-Care

Bengaluru, May 29: In today’s evolving lifestyle landscape, conversations around personal hygiene and self-care are becoming more open, informed, and inclusive. Among these, menstrual hygiene is gaining increased attention as an important aspect of women’s overall well-being. With growing awareness around comfort, hygiene, and safe menstrual practices, more women are actively seeking products that support their everyday needs while helping them feel confident and comfortable throughout their cycle.

Modern menstrual care is no longer limited to basic functionality. Women today are looking for hygiene solutions that combine comfort, protection, breathability, and skin-friendly materials to support their active lifestyles. This shift has encouraged brands to focus on developing thoughtful feminine hygiene solutions that prioritise both personal comfort and hygiene needs.

DewGarden believes menstrual hygiene is an essential part of everyday self-care and overall wellness. Through thoughtfully designed feminine hygiene products, the brand aims to support women with solutions that focus on comfort, freshness, and confidence during every stage of their routine. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, DewGarden continues to encourage greater awareness around safe, comfortable, and hygienic menstrual care for women everywhere.

1.DewGarden Foaming Intimate Wash

DewGarden Foaming Intimate Wash is a soap-free and alcohol-free intimate hygiene solution specially formulated to maintain intimate wellness and freshness. With a pH-balanced formula (pH 3.7), it contains the goodness of Blueberry, Sea Buckthorn, and Chamomile Flower Extracts that help soothe, refresh, and provide long-lasting odour protection. Its lightweight foaming texture ensures a gentle cleansing experience suitable for everyday use.

Key Benefits

Helps maintain healthy intimate pH balance

Provides long-lasting odour protection

Soap-free and alcohol-free formulation

Gentle and soothing on skin

Enriched with Blueberry, Sea Buckthorn & Chamomile extracts

Suitable for daily intimate hygiene care

Lightweight foaming texture for easy cleansing

How to Use

Pump an adequate amount onto your hand and apply gently to the external intimate area. Rinse thoroughly with water. Use daily for best results.

Why This product

Personal care is an essential part of overall wellness, yet often overlooked. DewGarden Foaming Intimate Wash offers a gentle, refreshing, and comfortable hygiene experience that supports confidence and freshness every day. Its soothing botanical ingredients make it a thoughtful wellness addition to any self-care routine.

2.DewGarden Fly Sanitary Napkin

DewGarden Fly Sanitary Napkin is designed to provide superior comfort, hygiene, and protection throughout the menstrual cycle. Crafted with breathable, ultra-soft materials, it features an absorbent core and advanced anti-bacterial Graphene-anion Chip & FIR Technology to help reduce odour, discomfort, and irritation. The pads are lightweight, skin-friendly, and suitable for both day and night use.

Key Benefits

Anti-bacterial protection with Graphene-anion Chip technology

FIR Technology helps provide enhanced menstrual comfort

Ultra-soft and breathable material for all-day freshness

High absorbency for leak protection

Helps reduce odour and irritation

Lightweight and skin-friendly design

Suitable for day and night use

How to Use

Remove the adhesive backing and place the sanitary napkin securely onto undergarments. Replace every few hours or as required to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Why This Product

Comfort and confidence during periods can make a significant difference in daily life. DewGarden Fly Sanitary Napkins combine softness, hygiene, and advanced protection technology to support a more comfortable and stress-free menstrual experience. It is a practical wellness essential designed for everyday care and confidence.