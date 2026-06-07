BazTel Launches $1 eSIM Plans for the World’s Most Popular Travel Destinations

“Australian travel eSIM provider BazTel launches $1 for 1GB international data plans across major travel destinations to encourage eSIM adoption and provide affordable connectivity for international travelers.”

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2026) – BazTel (baztel.co), the Australian-founded travel eSIM provider covering more than 160 countries, today announced the launch of $1 for 1GB data plans, priced in USD, targeting the world’s most popular travel destinations, including Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Turkey, and the United States.

International roaming charges remain one of the most common costs associated with international travel. The newly launched travel eSIM plan is designed to provide travellers with an accessible mobile data option while abroad. The campaign focuses on popular international travel destinations during the peak northern-hemisphere travel season, expanding access to mobile connectivity across key global travel routes.

“We believe affordable connectivity is not a luxury, it’s a safety essential,” said Peter Basil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BazTel. “Whether someone is navigating the streets of Seoul, exploring temples in Bangkok, or visiting a new destination abroad, access to maps, translation services, emergency contacts, and internet connectivity can help support their travel experience. The new plan is intended to help travellers stay connected while managing travel expenses.”

Despite rapid growth in the travel eSIM market – with independent industry research forecasting global travel eSIM users to expand from 40 million in 2024 to over 215 million by 2028 – a significant proportion of travellers have yet to try the technology. Common barriers include unfamiliarity with digital SIM activation, uncertainty about compatibility, and reluctance to commit money to an unfamiliar product.

The newly launched plan is intended to help address these adoption barriers by providing travellers with an opportunity to experience eSIM technology through a simplified onboarding process. Travellers heading to destinations such as Japan, Singapore, or countries across Europe can purchase an eSIM and install it through BazTel’s one-click dashboard, which does not require QR code scanning, app downloads, or advanced technical knowledge.

The travel eSIM plans are available across destinations in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, as well as Europe, Turkey, and the United States. The service provides access to 4G and 5G networks where available, and plans can be purchased and activated before departure, during transit, or upon arrival.

“Reliable connectivity is an important part of the modern travel experience,” added Peter. “Access to a private mobile data connection can help travellers stay connected to essential online services throughout their journey, including during airport transfers and upon arrival in a new destination.”

BazTel operates a digital-first platform and works with carrier network partners in more than 160 countries. The company’s dashboard installation system allows users to activate eSIM services through a web browser without requiring QR codes or companion applications.

The launch comes as international travel demand continues to increase and eSIM-compatible devices become more widely adopted. BazTel expects the new offering to support a range of travel needs, including those of families, digital nomads, business travellers, and first-time international visitors seeking mobile connectivity while abroad.

About BazTel

BazTel is an Australian-founded travel eSIM provider offering affordable international data plans across more than 160 countries. The company’s key differentiator is its one-click dashboard installation system, which eliminates the need for QR codes, app downloads, or physical SIM cards. BazTel’s mission is to make reliable, secure mobile connectivity accessible to every traveller, regardless of budget.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299821