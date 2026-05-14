Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Application Publication for Innovative Fabric Form Technology

Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2026) – Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) (“Fab-Form®” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has published U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2026/0117535, titled “Method of Installing and Supporting a Fabric Form, and a Bracket Therefor“. The newly published technology covers an advanced articulating connector bracket (“KLiP“) designed to streamline how contractors support and secure fabric or tubular concrete forms.

The KLiP features a unique dual-position design. It transitions from a flat, planar position for compact storage and shipping into a rigid, L-shaped configuration for fast jobsite deployment. Built with integrated living hinge and a multi-point snap-fit locking joint, the polymer bracket pierces, clamps, and locks onto fabric column forms. This eliminates specialized framing, allowing standard dimension lumber to brace vertical column forms securely.

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“This engineered alignment bracket resolves a long-standing challenge contractors faced when setting up and centering Fast-Tube® formwork, ensuring perfect alignment every time. To bring immediate value to the field, the KLiP is included with their Fast-Tube® purchase at no additional cost”, said Joseph (Joey) Fearn, CEO.

The patent strengthens Fab-Form’s intellectual property portfolio and enhances its ability to commercialize innovative forming systems for residential and commercial construction market. For a link to the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, click https://fab-form.com/en/intellectual-property.

About Fab-Form®

Fab-Form Industries Ltd (“Fab-Form®“) is a leading eco-friendly concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV” under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements do not guarantee future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company has no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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