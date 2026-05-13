Best 10 Recommended Book for Summer 2026

As readers across India look for meaningful and refreshing books to enjoy this summer, Evincepub Publishing proudly presents a carefully curated collection of powerful titles that celebrate literature, imagination, spirituality, personal growth, poetry, and emotional storytelling. From inspiring self-help books and thought-provoking poetry collections to heartfelt novels and children’s adventures, these books reflect the voices of emerging and established authors who are creating a strong impact in contemporary Indian literature. Each title offers readers a unique journey — whether it is reconnecting with Indian heritage, understanding human emotions, building resilience, exploring dreams, or discovering the power of transformation. With stories and ideas that resonate across generations, Evincepub Publishing continues its commitment to bringing meaningful, diverse, and high-quality literature to readers worldwide. This special summer reading selection showcases books that not only entertain but also inspire reflection, learning, and emotional connection, making them perfect companions for readers seeking depth, inspiration, and memorable reading experiences.

SANATANA & SCIENCE by Pankaj Lochan

SANATANA & SCIENCE by Pankaj Lochan is an easy-to-understand book that explains the greatness of Sanatana Dharma and the scientific knowledge of ancient India. Written specially for beginners, the book helps readers learn about India’s old traditions, culture, philosophy, and the valuable contributions made by ancient Indian scholars in subjects like astronomy, mathematics, medicine, engineering, and architecture. The author also talks about how India’s true history was often ignored or wrongly presented during colonial times. Divided into three parts, the book takes readers through the history of Vedic civilization, the Sanatana way of life, and the amazing discoveries made in ancient India long before many modern inventions. With simple language and interesting facts, the book encourages readers to reconnect with their roots, understand the richness of Indian heritage, and feel proud of the wisdom and achievements of Sanatana civilization.

Turning Vision Into Bullseye Success by Rushabh Jariwala

Turning Vision Into Bullseye Success: Business Goal Manifestation Techniques Decoded For CXOs, Managers & Business Owners by Rushabh Jariwala is an inspiring and practical guide that blends business strategy with the power of manifestation and mindfulness. Drawing from over 26 years of corporate leadership experience, the author shares valuable insights on how professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and business owners can achieve extraordinary success without sacrificing mental peace and personal balance. The book introduces 12 universal principles of manifestation and explains how focused intention, clarity of vision, and aligned action can create measurable results in career growth, wealth creation, leadership, and business expansion. Through simple explanations, real-life examples of successful CEOs and entrepreneurs, and easy DIY-style techniques, the book makes complex concepts practical and actionable for modern professionals. Rushabh Jariwala, who has served in senior corporate positions including Vice President and Deputy General Manager, combines corporate wisdom with spiritual understanding to help people unlock their full potential. He has guided startups toward profitability, supported professionals in securing dream careers, and helped students achieve academic success. Along with conducting mindfulness workshops for corporate employees, his larger mission is to positively transform three crore lives through manifestation and mindful living. This book serves as a powerful roadmap for readers who want to achieve ambitious business goals while maintaining happiness, emotional well-being, and a fulfilling life journey.

Love Lust and Life by Ishant Sharma

Love Lust and Life by Ishant Sharma is an inspiring and meaningful book that talks about the importance of good values, strong character, and self-discipline in today’s modern world. In a time where young people are often influenced by social media, pressure, and fast-changing lifestyles, the book reminds readers that education alone is not enough — moral values and personal growth are equally important. Through simple language and relatable ideas, Ishant Sharma discusses the common problems faced by teenagers, students, and even parents in today’s society.

The book encourages readers to focus on honesty, respect, responsibility, and emotional balance while chasing success in life. It explains how true growth comes not only from gaining knowledge and skills but also from becoming a better human being. The author also highlights the important role of parents and teachers in guiding the younger generation toward the right path.

What makes this book special is its easy-to-understand writing style and practical message that connects with readers of all age groups. Instead of being overly complicated, the book shares valuable life lessons in a simple and impactful way. Love Lust and Life is not just a book for teenagers, but also for parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to understand today’s generation better. It is a thoughtful read that inspires readers to stay connected to Indian values, build a positive mindset, and live a balanced, responsible, and meaningful life.

Khwabon Ke Jugnu By Margesh Rai (Margdarshan)

Khwabon Ke Jugnu by Margesh Rai (Margdarshan) is a heartfelt poetry collection that beautifully captures the emotions, dreams, struggles, and memories of today’s youth. The book reflects the feelings of people living in busy cities while still missing the warmth and simplicity of their roots and villages. Through simple yet meaningful poems, the author talks about love, hope, relationships, loneliness, and the realities of modern life.

Written in an easy and emotional style, the collection connects deeply with readers through relatable thoughts and real-life emotions. Some poems bring comfort and positivity, while others encourage reflection on life and society. The book beautifully combines modern experiences with timeless human feelings, making it enjoyable for both regular poetry readers and beginners.

Khwabon Ke Jugnu is a soulful and refreshing read for anyone looking for meaningful poetry that inspires, heals, and creates an emotional connection. Perfect for summer reading, this collection leaves readers with warmth, hope, and thoughtful memories long after finishing the book.

Stranded Immigrant – Poetic Thoughts on Immigration by Ramneet Singh Kalra

Stranded Immigrant: Poetic Thoughts on Immigration by Ramneet Singh Kalra is a deeply emotional and beautifully written poetry collection that captures the silent struggles, loneliness, memories, and self-discovery experienced by immigrants living far from home. Through powerful metaphors and heartfelt verses, the author explores themes of identity, homesickness, language barriers, belonging, family, mental battles, and the pain of living between two worlds. The poems reflect the emotional journey of leaving one’s homeland and trying to create a new life in an unfamiliar country while still carrying the memories and warmth of home inside the heart. From missing the smell of homemade food and festive celebrations to searching for acceptance and inner peace, every poem feels personal, relatable, and honest. The language is simple yet poetic, making the emotions easy to connect with for readers from all backgrounds. The collection beautifully blends pain with hope, silence with healing, and distance with love. More than just a poetry book, Stranded Immigrant is an emotional reflection on migration, identity, and the human need to belong somewhere in the world.

Built By Feedback by Dhritiman Chakraborty

Built By Feedback by Dhritiman Chakraborty is a powerful and practical guide for professionals navigating today’s competitive corporate world. The book highlights an important truth — real growth does not come from praise alone, but from accepting difficult feedback and turning it into personal and professional transformation. Through 10 engaging real-life stories, the book takes readers into moments of struggle, self-doubt, leadership challenges, and breakthrough experiences faced by working professionals. Each chapter not only tells a relatable story but also offers actionable lessons and reflections that readers can immediately apply in their own careers. Using practical frameworks like PUSH and GRAIN, the book provides tools to build resilience, improve leadership skills, and develop a growth mindset.

With over two decades of leadership experience across multinational companies in Pharma, FMCG, Chemicals, and IT distribution, Dhritiman Chakraborty brings deep corporate insight and real-world wisdom to his writing. An ICF-certified executive coach and founder of Coaching Mantra, he has dedicated his career to helping professionals grow with confidence and purpose. He is also the author of well-known self-development books like 10 Mantras to Discover Your Best Version, 10X Your Focus, and Be Seen, Be Heard, Be You. Through his coaching, speaking, and writing, Dhritiman aims to empower thousands of professionals to overcome challenges, embrace feedback positively, and build meaningful, high-impact careers in the modern workplace.

No Rewind for Us by Dhwani Maheshwari

No Rewind for Us by Dhwani Maheshwari is a deeply emotional story about love, heartbreak, healing, and self-discovery. The novel follows Riya, whose first job brings her close to Rudra — a colleague who quietly becomes an important part of her life. She loves him silently until one day he introduces his girlfriend, leaving her heartbroken. After one emotionally intense night changes everything, Rudra disappears without explanation. Years later, Riya meets Dev, a kind and dependable man who helps her believe in love again. But just as she begins moving forward, Rudra returns with the truth behind his silence, forcing Riya to choose not just between two people, but between her past and the person she has become.

Written with honesty and emotional depth, the book beautifully explores first love, resilience, and the courage to choose yourself. Author Dhwani Maheshwari, an experienced HR leader and Director at Lighthouse Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., makes an impressive debut with a story that feels real, relatable, and emotionally powerful for readers navigating love, loss, and self-worth.

Jashn: The Celebration By Jai Pal Singh — A Reflective Summer Read for Every Reader

Among this summer’s meaningful literary offerings, Jashn: The Celebration by Jai Pal Singh emerges as a deeply thoughtful and emotionally resonant book. More than a traditional poetry collection, it is a reflective journey through life’s struggles, hopes, relationships, and quiet moments of self-discovery.

Written in simple yet powerful Hindi, the book brings together over a thousand concise poems that explore universal human emotions with honesty and sensitivity. Jai Pal Singh’s writing connects effortlessly with readers because it speaks from lived experience rather than abstract philosophy. His words carry warmth, humility, and emotional depth, making the book both accessible and memorable.

What makes Jashn particularly special is its perspective on life. The poems do not avoid pain or hardship; instead, they embrace them as part of personal growth and inner strength. The collection gently reminds readers that joy is not found in perfection, but in resilience, acceptance, and the ability to keep moving forward.

In today’s fast-paced world, Jashn offers readers an opportunity to slow down and reflect. Whether read one poem at a time or experienced as a complete journey, the book leaves behind a sense of calm, hope, and emotional connection.

For readers looking this summer for literature that is soulful, relatable, and deeply human, Jashn: The Celebration deserves a place among the season’s recommended reads.

Shivaay and the Magic Portal by Shivaay Kumar

Shivaay and the Magical Portal is an exciting and imaginative children’s adventure book written by nine-year-old author Shivaay, who is also recognized as the world’s youngest TEDx speaker and a record holder in the World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records. With a deep love for reading and storytelling, Shivaay has already written multiple books under his popular “Adventure of Shivaay” series, inspiring young readers through creativity and imagination.

In this 6th installment of the series, Shivaay, along with his shape-shifting robot companion Apollo, Max the dog, and his friends Aman and Myra, gets transported through a mysterious magical portal into the breathtaking Himalayas. Surrounded by snowy mountains, hidden mysteries, and fascinating wildlife, the group faces thrilling challenges while trying to find their way back home. The story beautifully blends adventure, friendship, courage, teamwork, and learning, making it both entertaining and meaningful for children.

The “Adventure of Shivaay” series has already captured readers’ hearts with titles like Shivaay and Apollo, Shivaay and the Magical Christmas Rescue, Shivaay and the Jurassic Journey, Shivaay and the Space Adventure, and Shivaay and the Ultimate Race Battle. Through his books, young author Shivaay continues to encourage children to dream big, explore their imagination, and develop a love for reading from an early age.

The Fire That Remakes You: Finding Strength in an Age of Silent Burnout

By Dr. Siidarth Bhattacharya

In a culture that celebrates constant achievement yet rarely speaks about emotional collapse, many people today are carrying invisible exhaustion. Behind professional success, social smiles, and everyday routines often lie anxiety, heartbreak, burnout, loneliness, and the quiet struggle to remain emotionally whole. It is within this deeply human reality that The Fire That Remakes You finds its voice.

More than a conventional self-help title, the book is a reflective exploration of healing, resilience, and inner reconstruction. Through the recurring metaphor of fire, Dr. Bhattacharya examines how painful experiences can either consume an individual or become the very force that reshapes identity with greater awareness and strength.

“Pain changes people. Conscious healing remakes them.”

Drawing upon themes of self-awareness, emotional recovery, and intentional living, the book encourages readers to pause and examine the parts of themselves often hidden beneath fear, pressure, or personal disappointment. Rather than offering loud motivational promises, the writing remains calm, compassionate, and introspective — allowing readers to engage with difficult emotions in an honest and grounded way.

What makes The Fire That Remakes You particularly relevant today is its understanding that healing is not linear. In an age of instant gratification and curated perfection, the book acknowledges that personal growth often emerges slowly through reflection, acceptance, and emotional courage. The reflective exercises and thought-provoking insights woven throughout the chapters transform the reading experience into a personal dialogue rather than passive consumption.

At its heart, the book carries a timeless reminder: adversity does not solely define human beings; the meaning they create from it does. Thoughtful, emotionally resonant, and quietly powerful, The Fire That Remakes You stands as both a companion for difficult seasons and an invitation toward deeper self-understanding and renewal.