Kunming, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2026) – Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd. announces the launch of “Voice into Yunnan: Global Experts Face-to-Face Interview Series – Redefining Yunnan’s Strategic Value” interview series, highlighting Yunnan’s unique position in the context of China’s expanding visa-free policies. As the global tourism industry undergoes a profound post-pandemic restructuring, international tourism authorities and European experts are urging Yunnan to pivot from “mass tourism” to high-quality, “lifestyle-oriented” experiences. This consensus emerged from the high-level “Voice into Yunnan: Expert Face to Face” interview series, highlighting Yunnan’s unique position in the context of China’s expanding visa-free policies.

The interviewed experts emphasized that Yunnan’s future lies in its ability to serve as an “advanced” destination for the global market:

Oleg Weimer (Department Head at Kris Reisen): Previously accustomed to China’s urban business centers, Weimer’s perception was reshaped by Lijiang. He plans to convert business clients into leisure enthusiasts by promoting Yunnan as a “living cinematic masterpiece.”

Oleg Weimer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSf1iH9bh8Y&t=17s

Slavica Vukčević (Executive Director of Montenegro Adventure): Vukčević identifies Yunnan as the premier choice for repeat travelers. She believes that while first-time visitors explore mega cities, Yunnan is the emotional destination for those seeking the “real China” on subsequent trips.

Slavica Vukčević: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECfs-DzL_Mk&t=7s

Wang Feng (Sino-Bulgarian Cultural Exchange Expert): Wang proposes a synergy between trade and tourism, suggesting that Yunnan’s tea, flowers, and fungi serve as the region’s best ambassadors to foster two-way cultural and economic travel.

Wang Feng: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8HoOS5Cthg&t=17s

Other Expert: She highlights the booster effect of the extended visa-free policy, which has already prompted Bulgarian travel agencies to plan “100-person group tours” to experience the “Many-Splendored Life” of Yunnan.

Other Expert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-JS_aEnORw

As Yunnan transitions from a scenic backdrop to a sophisticated lifestyle destination, it is successfully dismantling international stereotypes. Looking ahead, the integration of Yunnan’s authentic cultural identity with professionalized travel services promises a new era of growth. By focusing on high-value “repeat” travelers, Yunnan aims to become a vital pillar in China’s high-quality inbound tourism recovery, offering a sustainable model that balances cultural preservation with global commercial appeal.

Company Name: Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd.

Contact: Chen Tingyi

Email: 972116300@qq.com

Website: https://www.othersidetravel.nl/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291747