Mineral Road Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2026) – Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the “Company” or “ROAD”) intends to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual reporting (“SAR”) pilot program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the “Blanket Order”).

The SAR pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the nine-month period ended February 28, 2026 and the three-month period ended August 31, 2026, and the three-month and nine-month periods going forward. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of May 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of November 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program’s eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10-million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Garry Stock

Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

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