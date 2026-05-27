Ultrahuman launches Photon – the world’s first red light therapy with a daily plan, personalised to you

Dual-wavelength red light therapy with personalised daily protocols from Ultrahuman Ring biomarkers – on pre-order from $249

[London, 27 May 2026] – Ultrahuman, the global leader in wearable health technology, today opened pre-orders for Photon – the first dual-wavelength red light therapy device that, paired with the Ultrahuman Ring, delivers routines guided by your actual recovery score and sleep data.

Red light therapy has been studied for more than 50 years, first documented in 1967, and today the subject of thousands of peer-reviewed papers. Photon is built to make that science part of your daily routine.

Starting at just $249 – less than half the price of premium competitors – Photon delivers dual-wavelength light therapy: 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared.

But with the Photon Protocol PowerPlug for Ultrahuman Ring PRO (US and global) or Ring AIR (international) it tells you exactly which area to target, how far to hold it, and when to use it. Built to support muscle recovery and ease post-workout discomfort the next day.

Powerful Red Light Therapy

Every cell in the body runs on energy made by tiny power plants called mitochondria. When cells are stressed, tired, or inflamed, those power plants run below capacity. Red and near-infrared light passes through the skin and re-energises mitochondria, accelerating cellular repair, recovery, and adaptation.

Red light therapy may support muscle recovery and post-exercise comfort, promote the appearance of healthier-looking skin, including improvements in tone and texture, support general wellness, and contribute to overall relaxation.

Photon incorporates the two most effective wavelengths:

660nm red light is commonly studied for skin appearance, collagen-related benefits, and skin tone.

850nm near-infrared light penetrates deeper than visible red light and is commonly studied for recovery-related applications.

Every one of Photon’s 12 LEDs emits both wavelengths simultaneously with stable irradiance. Photon is being developed to meet FCC, CE, UKCA, and RoHS standards, with certifications in process for each relevant market. It weighs ~600g, charges over USB-C, runs six sessions per charge, and has a 10-minute auto-shutoff – built to be picked up and used, every day.

Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman, said: “The science behind RLT is real – what’s been missing is the layer that makes it personal. Photon adds another layer to Ultrahuman’s full-stack health ecosystem, offering structured daily guidance to support your wellness routine, personalized to your recovery data when used with Ultrahuman Ring.”

Powered by Ultrahuman Ring PRO and Ring AIR

Every other red light therapy device treats every day the same. While Photon works beautifully on its own, with the Ultrahuman Ring, it offers something no other RLT device can: personalised, targeted recovery. It offers:

A daily session card recommending which protocol to follow today (recovery, skin, or wind-down), session length, and suggested time of day, informed by your recovery and sleep data. Body areas follow your chosen protocol rotation.

A goal-led protocol – Recovery, Skin, Sleep, or General Wellness – that rotates focus areas through the week so you build consistency with variety across body areas.

Time-of-day guidance: morning sessions framed for activation, evening sessions for wind-down, based on your preferred schedule and daily context.

Built-in education: every session includes a short, educational explainer, so users understand the why behind each protocol and become better RLT users over time.

Premium therapy at a fraction of the price

Today’s premium RLT devices cost $549 to $1,000+, while budget options cut corners on irradiance and wavelength accuracy. Photon is built to end that trade-off.

Ultrahuman Photon is available for pre-order from today at $249. The Photon Protocols PowerPlug is included free for Ring PRO and Ring AIR users. Pre-orders open today at ultrahuman.com/photon, with deliveries from June 2026.